16/10/2018 02:20:00

Majestic Holdings Enters Into Discussions For Joint Partnership Agreement To Grow Hemp And Process CBD

PALATKA, FL, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Majestic Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MJOG) (“Majestic" or the “Company"), is pleased to announce that it has begun discussions regarding a joint venture with a prominent hemp grower based in Rhode Island. As part of the agreement, Majestic will manage the grower and processor’s outdoor industrial hemp plants, as well as extraction, bottling, and packaging facilities. The company believes participating in an exclusive licensing and supply agreement in this region will greatly enhance overall operational capabilities and increase shareholder value.  

The global industrial hemp market size is expected to reach $10.6 billion by 2025, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. The U.S. CBD market is primed for expansive growth for both hemp-derived CBD and marijuana-derived CBD. With recent developments and advancements in the hemp industry, farmers across the country are turning their attention to commercialization while seeking the road to profitability. 

The company recently announced that it intends to change its name from “Majestic Oil & Gas, Inc.” to “Majestic Group Holdings, Inc.” to better reflect the company’s refocused business model, aggressive acquisition of major controlling interests within the healthcare and cannabis sectors.

Company president, Calvin Lewis, commented: “This partnership is a unique opportunity for Majestic and its shareholders. The execution of this agreement would give us a jumpstart toward fulfilling many more of our business goals within the CBD and industrial hemp sectors. We will release further updates regarding this agreement as it develops in the coming days.”

About Majestic Group Holdings, Inc.

Majestic Group Holdings, Inc., a diversified holding company that has several operating subsidiaries in various segments, inclusive of Healthcare, Cannabis, and Biotech. Companies acquired by Majestic are expanded significantly to better fulfill their maximum growth potential. Majestic has previously acquired multiple companies, creating tremendous synergy, and bringing additional revenue. With a strong structure, the company will deliver strong value for shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Majestic Group Holdings, Inc.

info@majesticgroupholdings.com

Phone: 844-544-4014

www.majesticgroupholdings.com

Twitter:@majesticMJOG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
27
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
17
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14
15 Oct
OMXC25
Jeg har tænkt over den seneste uges udvikling. Min globale-US-dollars-allokerings-model (GUSDAM) vis..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Matinas BioPharma Appoints Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Industry Leader Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer; Further Expands Manufacturing and Clinical Development Team
2
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
3
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg
4
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
5
JCDecaux: Update on JCDecaux's proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor in Australia

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:20
Majestic Holdings Enters Into Discussions For Joint Partnership Agreement To Grow Hemp And Process CBD
02:10
First Majestic Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
02:00
Vicor Introduces 10kW Power Tablet™ AC-DC Converter
01:02
Amlan International to Host Antivirulence Alternatives Symposium at Poultry Science Association’s Latin American Scientific Conference
00:59
NW Natural Water to Purchase Water and Wastewater Companies in Sunriver, Oregon
00:37
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
00:17
Hudson Technologies Enters Into Extension Letter Related to Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement
00:03
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member
00:01
Gubagoo Announces Virtual Retailing Solution for Automotive Dealers to Sell Cars through Facebook Marketplace

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 03:16:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-16 04:16:59 - 2018-10-16 03:16:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY