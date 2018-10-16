16/10/2018 14:52:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 16

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 15 October 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1265.44
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1259.56
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1290.57
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1284.70
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

Temple BAR Investment Tr.. 1,194.20 0.0% Stock price increasing

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

