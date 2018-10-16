16/10/2018 18:25:39

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call

Related content
15 Oct - 
PacBio Long-Read Sequencing Featured at ASHG Annual Mee..
10 Oct - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Air Products an..
10 Oct - 
Pacific Biosciences Announces a New Paradigm in DNA Seq..

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at Pacific Biosciences’ website at:  https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date:  November 1, 2018

Time:  4:30pm ET

Listen via Internet:  https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free:  888.366.7247

International:  707.287.9330

Conference ID: 5687708

Replay:  https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) offers sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. Based on its novel Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) technology, Pacific Biosciences’ products enable: de novo genome assembly to finish genomes in order to more fully identify, annotate and decipher genomic structures; full-length transcript analysis to improve annotations in reference genomes, characterize alternatively spliced isoforms in important gene families, and find novel genes; targeted sequencing to more comprehensively characterize genetic variations; and real-time kinetic information for epigenome characterization. Pacific Biosciences’ technology provides high accuracy, ultra-long reads, uniform coverage, and the ability to simultaneously detect epigenetic changes. PacBio® sequencing systems, including consumables and software, provide a simple, fast, end-to-end workflow for SMRT Sequencing. More information is available at www.pacb.com.

Contact:  Pacific Biosciences

Trevin Rard

650.521.8450

ir@pacificbiosciences.com

Pacific Biosciences logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:25 PACB
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call
15 Oct PACB
PacBio Long-Read Sequencing Featured at ASHG Annual Meeting
10 Oct EA
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Air Products and Chemicals, Harsco, Pioneer Energy Services, Pacific Biosciences of California, Electronic Arts, and PriceSmart — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
10 Oct PACB
Pacific Biosciences Announces a New Paradigm in DNA Sequencing – Highly Accurate Single-Molecule Long Reads
08 Oct PACB
Pacific Biosciences Releases Highest-Quality, Most Contiguous Individual Human Genome Assembly to Date
13 Sep PACB
Large-Scale Global Genome Projects Choose PacBio Sequencing to Help Decode Life
12 Sep PACB
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
10 Sep PACB
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
06 Aug ILMN
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allete, Sterling Construction, Illumina, PROS, Altra Industrial Motion, and Pacific Biosciences of California — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
02 Aug PACB
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
2
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
3
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
4
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
5
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis

Related stock quotes

Pacific Biosciences of C.. 4.360 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:56
Wentworth Resources Limited : Notification of Trade / Disclosure of Large Shareholding / Director Dealings
18:49
GenOn Announces NRG REMA LLC’s Petition Filing for Its Prepackaged Reorganization Plan
18:45
G&L Announces Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Award Recipients
18:30
End of Day
18:25
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call
18:23
Total Voting Rights
18:19
Transaction in Own Shares
18:17
Transaction in Own Shares
18:07
Innovative Life Insurance Startup for Adventurers Chooses Socotra for Increased Flexibility and Agility

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 19:17:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-16 20:17:43 - 2018-10-16 19:17:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY