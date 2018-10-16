16/10/2018 13:05:00

Primo Water to Announce Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primo Water Corporation (Nasdaq: PRMW), the leading provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers, will announce results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, after market close.

Company management will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET.  The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Primo Water's website at www.primowater.com, and will be archived online through Tuesday, November 20, 2018.  In addition, listeners may dial (866) 712-2329 in North America, and international listeners may dial (253) 237-1244.

About Primo Water Corporation

Primo Water Corporation (Nasdaq: PRMW) (“Primo” or “the Company”) is an environmentally and ethically responsible company with a purpose of inspiring healthier lives through better water. Primo is North America's leading single source provider of water dispensers, multi-gallon purified bottled water, and self-service refill water. Primo's Dispensers, Exchange and Refill products are available in over 45,000 retail locations and online throughout the United States and Canada. For more information and to learn more about Primo Water, please visit our website at www.primowater.com.

Contact:

Primo Water Corporation

David Mills, Chief Financial Officer

(336) 331-4000

ICR Inc.

Katie Turner

(646) 277-1228

Primo Water Corporation logo

