16/10/2018 13:05:00

R3 Communications wins Fog World Congress 2018 ‘Fog Tank’ award as industry’s most innovative startup in fog computing

Panel of VCs recognizes R3 Communications innovative EchoRing wireless software technology for time-critical industrial applications with a $25,000 prize

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The OpenFog Consortium announced that R3 Communications (R3Coms) is the winner of this year’s Fog Tank award, which recognizes the most innovative startup in fog computing. The Fog Tank competition was recently held at Fog World Congress 2018, an annual event produced by the OpenFog Consortium in collaboration with IEEE Communications Society.

The Fog Tank competition showcased leading innovators in fog technologies and applications as they took center stage to demonstrate their innovations to a panel of judges comprised of investors and VCs. The judges awarded early stage start-up R3Coms for its EchoRingTM wireless communication software, designed for applications that require time-critical, robust performance.

As this year’s winner of Fog Tank, R3Coms’ technology was recognized for its potential to become a game-changer in industrial communications and earned the grand prize of $25,000.

“We’re honored to be recognized by OpenFog, our peers and some of the most influential tech-centric VCs in the world,” said R3Coms’ Founder and Managing Director Florian Bonanati. “We’re very excited about our EchoRing industrial automation software and its use of fog computing to transform commercial off-the-shelf wireless modules into highly reliable, real-time wireless communication systems for industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 applications.”

Fog Tank is a graded competition where five finalists were each provided the opportunity to present their fog-related solutions and technologies on stage to a panel of tech-centric VCs. In addition to R3Coms, this year’s lineup included Ankalabs, Difuon, IoT Cloud and KidSense. Each startup had several minutes to concisely present its technology or solution and describe its business plan.

“This year’s Fog Tank competition was particularly exciting as companies demonstrated fog computing applied to edge analytics, deterministic wireless, de-centralized federated ephemeral edge computing, edge/fog/cloud solutions that empower racing teams and voice AI solutions for children,” said Sam Bhattarai, master of ceremonies for the Fog Tank and Director of Technology & Business Enablement, Toshiba Digital Solutions Co. “These innovative, new technologies underscore the advances of fog computing and its ability to transform entire industries, while enabling digitally disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence, IoT and wireless.”

Fog World Congress features the largest gathering of AI, IoT and 5G industry leaders, technologists and researchers in the world with an interest in advancing fog computing.

About

R3 Communications

The R3 – Reliable Realtime Radio Communications GmbH (R3Coms) has developed a worldwide unique software-based technology. Now, it is possible to transform commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) wireless modules into highly reliable real-time wireless communication systems. Its performance characteristics fulfil the highest requirements of industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 applications with respect to real-time (1ms latency) and availability (PERs up to 10-9). R3Coms also targets use cases in the field of automotive and aerospace. The founding team perfectly combines engineering and business expertise – including machine-to-machine communication professor James Gross – with more than 25 years ICT and more than 10 years of top management consulting experience. In 2017, Creathor Venture and IBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft strengthened the financial situation of R3Coms investing a seven-digit amount. www.r3coms.com

About

OpenFog Consortium

The OpenFog Consortium was founded to accelerate the adoption of fog computing and address bandwidth, latency and communications challenges associated with IoT, 5G and AI applications. Committed to creating open technologies, its mission is to create and validate a framework for secure and efficient information processing between clouds, endpoints and services. OpenFog was founded in November 2015 and today represents the leading researchers and innovators in fog computing. For more information, visit www.openfogconsortium.org; Twitter:@OpenFog; LinkedIn:/company/openfog-consortium.

Contact:

Ken Zeszutko | Z Corp PR | kenz@zcorppr.com | 321-213-1818

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d18b4fc-cd3d-4dbb-a02d-19c2e263fca2

fogworld.png

