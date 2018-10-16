16/10/2018 14:46:12

RStor Receives Prestigious 451 Research Firestarter Award

Hyper-distributed multicloud platform recognized by leading analyst firm 

for innovation and vision in the technology industry

SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RStor, the only multicloud platform to enable organizations to compute, connect, and operate above the cloud, today announced it has received a 451 Firestarter award by industry analyst firm 451 Research, recognizing the firm’s contribution to innovation in the technology industry.  

451 Research’s Firestarter program recognizes exceptional innovation within the information technology industry. Introduced in late 2018, the program is exclusively analyst-led, and allows its teams of technology and market experts to nominate organizations it believes are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation in the market.

Emerging from stealth in April 2018, RStor provides the flexibility and visibility IT organizations need to manage their infrastructure assets and enable positive business outcomes. Customers are already using the RStor Multicloud PlatformTM, a distributed computing platform that connects the world’s cloud service providers, supercomputing centers, and hybrid IT environments. The company also developed Data Lake, an enterprise storage service built on top of the network layer and located at the edge of the cloud. This enables organizations to make their data securely accessible to on-premise IT, public clouds and supercomputing centers.

“By delivering an agnostic platform that can process data located anywhere, using compute power located anywhere, we are changing the way organizations approach enterprise performance computing,” said Giovanni Coglitore, founder and CEO, RStor. “We are very pleased to be recognized by 451 Research and believe this Firestarter award further validates our commitment to helping customers address a major pain point in their infrastructure deployment.”

“451 Research built its reputation on helping clients understand innovation in the technology industry, and the Firestarters program is a further demonstration of this,” said Carl Lehmann, Principal Analyst - Architecture, Automation & Integration, 451 Research. “We believe that multi-cloud analysis, networking and data management technology like that offered by RStor uniquely solves a resource management problem that many organizations face – how to increase returns from highly distributed IT infrastructure capacity. Innovative approaches like this deserve recognition and the 451 Firestarters Award.”

About RStor

RStor is the only multicloud platform built for enterprise performance computing. In providing customers with a hyper-distributed platform, the RStor Multicloud PlatformTM enables an entirely new way to secure, connect and orchestrate resources and help customers achieve greater choice and cost savings. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, RStor is led by senior executives from some of the most important brands in cloud computing and enterprise technology. For more information, visit https://rstor.io/.

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 1,000 client organizations globally through a combination of syndicated research and data, advisory and go-to-market services, and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters: https://451research.com/blog/1975-introducing-the-q4-2018-451-firestarters.

Media Contact:

Lydia Chan

Lydia.Chan@rstor.io

RStor logo RGB 400px.jpg

