Sysco Donates $50,000 for Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

Related content Introducing Sysco Earth Plus® - Planet-Friendly, Everyd.. Sysco Returns to the Global Gaming Expo 2018; Showcases.. Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Sysco, AmTr..

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), announced today that the Company will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross North Florida Region chapter to support relief efforts following Hurricane Michael.

“Sysco is committed to supporting the communities where we live and operate,” said Tom Bené, president and chief executive officer, Sysco. “We have a long-standing partnership with the American Red Cross, an organization that shares a commitment to providing support to communities and individuals in times of need, including many of our associates and customers. One of Sysco’s top priorities during this time continues to be making deliveries to critical customer locations by working diligently to get water, food and other supplies to our customers affected by Hurricane Michael.”

In addition to the donation to the American Red Cross, the Company is utilizing the Sysco Disaster Relief Foundation to provide immediate needs assistance to impacted Sysco associates to help with the storm’s aftermath. Funds will be used for shelter, food, clothing, transportation and other short-term needs.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 67,000 associates, the company operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 600,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2018 that ended June 30, 2018, the company generated sales of more than $58 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information, contact: Neil Russell Camilla Zuckero Investor Contact Media Contact T 281-584-1308 T 281-899-1839