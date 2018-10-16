16/10/2018 18:19:00

Transaction in Own Shares

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 16

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 16 October 2018 it purchased 75,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.9925 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 21,571,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 42,937,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

16 October 2018

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

