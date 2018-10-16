EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 16 October 2018 it purchased 75,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.9925 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 21,571,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 42,937,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.