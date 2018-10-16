16/10/2018 21:41:16

TREVENA, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Trevena Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that  a federal class action lawsuit  has been  filed against  Trevena, Inc.  (“Trevena or  the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRVN)   in the United States District  Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities  who  purchased  or otherwise acquired Trevena securities between  May 2, 2016 through October  9, 2018, both dates inclusive  (the “Class Period”).

Investors who have incurred losses in  the shares of Trevena, Inc.  are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If   you   have  incurred  losses  in  the shares of Trevena, Inc., you may,  no later than December 10,2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Trevena, Inc.

According to the filed Complaint, Defendants made materially false and misleading  statements  regarding  the  Company’s  business,  operational  and  compliance policies. Defendants failed to disclose that:

  • the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had not agreed to key elements  of the Company’s  Phase  3 trial  for  oliceridine  (TRV130);

     

  • the  FDA  was unlikely to approve oliceridine (TRV130) based on the Company’s Phase 3 trial; and

     

  • as a result, Trevena’s  public statements were materially false  and misleading at all relevant times.

The Company is currently developing OLINVO (oliceridine) Injection,  touted  as a next generation IV analgesic for the management of moderate-to-severe  acute pain in the hospital  and similar settings and  has been granted  Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA.

After the Company  completed a  Phase 2  trial of  OLINVO, it  issued a  press release on May 2, 2016, stating that “it has reached general agreement  with the FDA  on  key elements  of  the  Phase 3  program  to support  a  New  Drug Application (NDA) for oliceridine.”

On October 9, 2018,   it was revealed  that the FDA informed  the Company at  a meeting in 2016, that the FDA “did  not agree with the proposed dosing in  the Phase  3  studies,”   the  proposed   primary  endpoint,   or  the   “proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to oliceridine.” 

Following this news, shares of  Trevena  fell  more than 64% on October 9,  2018, to close at $1.07 per share.

On October 11, 2018, the Company announced that the FDA denied its New Drug Application for oliceridine.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

 has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

wolf_logo_color_tagline.jpg

