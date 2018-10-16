16/10/2018 10:35:22

Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for October 23, 2018

at 11:00 am EASTERN

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, will report financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2018 on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. The Company has scheduled a conference call for that same day, Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 11:00am ET (4:00pm BST) to discuss the results of the quarter.

                                              

Interested parties can access the call by dialing:

            USA:                   1-844-861-5499

            International:       1-412-317-6581

            Conference ID #: 10125358

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1135/27864

                       

A replay of the call can be accessed until October 30, 2018 by dialing:

            USA:                   1-877-344-7529

            International:       1-412-317-0088

            Conference ID #: 10125358

The webcast of the call will be available for 30 days at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1135/27864 

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the results of research and development efforts, the effect of regulation by the United States Food and Drug Administration and other agencies, the impact of competitive products, product development commercialisation and technological difficulties, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information please see the Company's website: www.trinitybiotech.com.

Contact

Kevin Tansley

Trinity Biotech plc

(353)-1-2769800

E-mail: kevin.tansley@trinitybiotech.com

Joe Diaz, Joe Dorame and Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Investor Relations

602-889-9700

Trinity Biotech PLC Logo

