Unissant is awarded Data Warehouse Support Services contract from OPM

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant, Inc, an advanced data analytics and business solutions provider, announced today that it was selected by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to provide technical architecture and a road map for both the current and future state of the Office of Inspector General (OIG) Data Warehouse and Data Marts.

OPM serves as the chief human resources agency and personnel policy manager for the Federal Government. It directs human resources and employee management services, administers retirement benefits, manages healthcare and insurance programs, oversees merit-based and inclusive hiring into the civil service, and provides a secure employment process.

“We are excited about working closely with OPM,” said Unissant President Ken Bonner. “The OIG Data Warehouse Modernization project houses 5+ Billion records of critical claims data from the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program. We’re looking forward to a long-term relationship with OPM and supporting their mission.”

Unissant will be providing Business Intelligence System Architecture, Data Architecture and Data Modelling services, as well as security access controls architecture for safe guarding the data and for providing role-based data access.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

