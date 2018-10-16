United Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("United Financial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market: “UBNK”), the holding company for United Bank (the "Bank"), announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The Company reported net income of $16.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to net income for the linked quarter of $15.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. The Company reported net income of $15.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

"I want to thank our United Bank employees for their steadfast focus on serving our customers and communities, while also prudently growing revenue, earnings, tangible book value, and core deposits," stated William H.W. Crawford, IV, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and the Bank.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $7.21 billion at September 30, 2018 and remained relatively flat, decreasing $1.1 million from $7.21 billion at June 30, 2018. At September 30, 2018, total loans were $5.53 billion, representing an increase of $53.2 million, or 1.0%, from the linked quarter. Changes to loan balances during the third quarter of 2018 were highlighted by a $37.4 million, or 11.2%, increase in other consumer loans, a $31.1 million, or 2.5%, increase in residential real estate loans, a $19.9 million, or 2.4%, increase in commercial business loans, and a $16.6 million, or 4.0%, increase in owner-occupied commercial real estate loans. Slightly offsetting the increased balances were a $39.1 million, or 2.0%, decrease in investor non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans and an $8.7 million, or 1.5%, decrease in home equity loans. Loans held for sale increased $1.5 million, or 1.7%, from the linked quarter. Available-for-sale securities decreased $34.1 million, or 3.4%, as the Company utilized cash flows for improved risk adjusted returns on capital in the loan portfolio. Total cash and cash equivalents decreased $30.6 million, or 28.0%, from the linked quarter as the Company paid down Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances at the end of the quarter.

Deposits totaled $5.50 billion at September 30, 2018 and increased by $107.0 million, or 2.0%, from $5.39 billion at June 30, 2018. Increases in deposit balances during the third quarter of 2018 were highlighted by a $157.1 million, or 9.8%, increase in money market account balances and a $2.1 million, or 0.2%, increase in NOW checking account balances. Offsetting these increases were a $21.2 million, or 1.3%, decrease in certificate of deposit balances, a $19.2 million, or 3.8%, decrease in savings deposit balances, and an $11.8 million, or 1.5%, decrease in demand deposit account balances.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $112.5 million, or 12.2%, over the linked quarter as the Company utilized excess cash from deposit growth to pay off maturing advances.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased by $248,000, or 0.5%, on a linked quarter basis, to $48.4 million, primarily attributable to an increase in loan interest income of $3.1 million, or 5.4%, to $61.1 million. This increase was offset by an increase in interest expense of $2.8 million, or 14.8%, to $21.8 million. Average interest-earning assets increased by $86.5 million, or 1.3%, primarily due to growth in average loan balances, which increased by $102.7 million, or 1.9%. Average loan balance growth was driven by a $37.9 million, or 2.8%, increase in average residential real estate loans, a $29.8 million, or 9.2%, increase in average other consumer loans, a $25.8 million, or 3.2%, increase in average commercial business loans, and a $13.5 million, or 0.6%, increase in average commercial real estate loans. Slightly offsetting the increases was a $3.4 million, or 0.6%, decrease in average home equity loans.

Interest expense increased by $2.8 million, or 14.8%, to $21.8 million during the third quarter of 2018, from $18.9 million in the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased by $185.4 million, or 4.1%, primarily driven by a $259.3 million, or 11.5%, increase in average NOW and money market account balances, which was slightly offset by a $16.2 million, or 3.1%, decrease in average savings account balances and a $57.7 million, or 3.3%, decrease in average certificates of deposits. Average non-interest bearing deposits increased by $12.0 million, or 1.6%, as compared to the linked quarter. Average Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances decreased by $115.0 million, or 12.0%, as the Company used funds obtained through deposit growth to pay down the maturing advances. The overall growth observed in average account balances is attributable to the continued success of the Company's municipal and commercial acquisition strategies.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased by five basis points to 2.92% in the third quarter of 2018, from 2.97% in the linked period. The decline in the net interest margin was driven by a 17 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which was partially offset by a nine basis point increase in the yield of interest-earning assets. The interest-earning asset yield improvement was largely driven by a 15 basis point increase in the yield on commercial real estate loans, a 26 basis point increase in the yield on home equity loans, a five basis point increase in the yield on residential real estate loans, and a five basis point increase in the yield on other consumer loans. The total cost of funds increased by 16 basis points to 1.36% in the third quarter of 2018 driven by a 19 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a 19 basis point increase in the cost of Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses totaled $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 as compared to $2.4 million for the linked quarter. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 totaled $1.3 million, or 0.09%, as a percentage of average loans outstanding, as compared to $1.1 million, or 0.08%, as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Factors considered in the provision for loan losses include, but are not limited to, historical charge-offs, the composition of the portfolio, the current level of non-performing loans and charge-offs, local and national economic and credit conditions, the direction of real estate values and delinquency trends.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 14.3%, to $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 from $8.4 million in the linked quarter. The increase in the third quarter's non-interest income was driven primarily by an increase in income from mortgage banking activities. Additionally, there were lower losses on limited partnership investments as compared to the linked quarter, which contributed to the overall increase in non-interest income. These increases were offset primarily by a decrease in bank-owned life insurance income, as well as net losses on sales of securities as compared to the linked quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 totaled $38.9 million and slightly increased by $573,000, or 1.5%, from the linked quarter. The increase in non-interest expense during the quarter was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and other non-interest expenses. These increases were primarily offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment and professional fees as compared to the linked quarter.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong and stable for the period, with non-performing assets decreasing by $2.3 million to $29.0 million at September 30, 2018 from $31.3 million at June 30, 2018. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was 0.40%, as compared to 0.43% in the linked quarter.

Capital

The Company reported Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") of $591.0 million, or 8.2% of average assets, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Tangible book value per share increased to $11.55 at September 30, 2018 from $11.40 at June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of the Company's net income of $16.3 million, partially offset by the cash dividend payment to shareholders of $0.12 per share, as well as increases in accumulated other comprehensive losses as a result of a decrease in the market value of the Company's investment portfolio, as compared to the previous quarter. Book value per share at September 30, 2018 was $13.88, as compared to $13.73 in the linked quarter.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.12 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2018 and payable on November 6, 2018. This dividend equates to a 2.73% annualized yield based on the $17.59 average closing price of the Company’s common stock in the third quarter of 2018. The Company has paid dividends for 50 consecutive quarters.

Investor Conference Call

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter results. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-800-544-8281. A telephone replay of the call will be available through October 31, 2018 by calling 1-877-344-7529 and entering conference number 10124821. A podcast will be available on the Company’s website for an extended period of time, as well as on the Company’s investor relations app.

Investor Presentation

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. has prepared and furnished a visual slide presentation to accompany the earnings press release and investor conference call. The presentation has been furnished as an exhibit to the SEC Form 8-K, but is not included in this press release. Copies of the presentation may be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website (www.unitedfinancialinc.com) by selecting “News & Market Data,” then “Presentations;” or via the IRapp and selecting “Presentations;” or directly from SEC EDGAR.

About United Financial Bancorp, Inc.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services to customers throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. United Bank is a financially strong, leading New England bank with more than 50 branches in two states and several commercial and residential loan production offices. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “UBNK.” At September 30, 2018, the Company had $7.21 billion in assets.

For more information about United Bank’s services and products call (866) 959-BANK or visit www.bankatunited.com. For more information about United Financial Bancorp, Inc., visit www.unitedfinancialinc.com or download the Company’s free Investor Relations app on your Apple or Android device. To download United Financial Bancorp, Inc.'s investor relations app on your iPhone or on your iPad, which offers access to SEC documents, press releases, videos, audiocasts and more, please visit:

https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=725271098&mt=8

or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.theirapp.ubnk for your Android mobile device.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share data) Loans $ 61,061 $ 51,809 $ 173,799 $ 147,976 Securities-taxable interest 5,822 5,604 17,289 16,907 Securities-non-taxable interest 2,347 2,499 7,130 7,108 Securities-dividends 748 736 2,121 2,233 Interest-bearing deposits 213 151 476 303 Total interest and dividend income 70,191 60,799 200,815 174,527 Interest expense: Deposits 15,767 9,185 39,658 23,607 Borrowed funds 5,995 4,846 18,004 13,527 Total interest expense 21,762 14,031 57,662 37,134 Net interest income 48,429 46,768 143,153 137,393 Provision for loan losses 2,007 2,566 6,296 7,146 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,422 44,202 136,857 130,247 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 6,623 6,514 19,324 19,343 Net (loss) gain from sales of securities (58 ) 158 120 710 Income from mortgage banking activities 1,486 1,204 4,061 4,355 Bank-owned life insurance income 1,460 1,167 4,777 3,523 Net loss on limited partnership investments (221 ) (864 ) (1,771 ) (1,582 ) Other income 265 247 693 635 Total non-interest income 9,555 8,426 27,204 26,984 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,643 20,005 65,954 59,309 Service bureau fees 2,209 2,336 6,592 6,959 Occupancy and equipment 4,487 3,740 14,104 11,866 Professional fees 1,013 1,048 3,282 3,309 Marketing and promotions 1,119 1,087 2,993 3,036 FDIC insurance assessments 655 780 2,129 2,255 Core deposit intangible amortization 288 337 930 1,075 Other 6,529 5,929 18,065 17,704 Total non-interest expense 38,943 35,262 114,049 105,513 Income before income taxes 17,034 17,366 50,012 51,718 Provision for income taxes 726 2,175 2,271 6,601 Net income $ 16,308 $ 15,191 $ 47,741 $ 45,117 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.94 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.94 $ 0.89 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,624,832 50,263,602 50,535,569 50,246,234 Diluted 51,104,776 50,889,987 51,026,105 50,888,175

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share data) Loans $ 61,061 $ 57,958 $ 54,780 $ 52,758 $ 51,809 Securities-taxable interest 5,822 5,969 5,498 5,643 5,604 Securities-non-taxable interest 2,347 2,354 2,429 2,571 2,499 Securities-dividends 748 736 637 669 736 Interest-bearing deposits 213 113 150 86 151 Total interest and dividend income 70,191 67,130 63,494 61,727 60,799 Interest expense: Deposits 15,767 12,864 11,027 9,958 9,185 Borrowed funds 5,995 6,085 5,924 4,920 4,846 Total interest expense 21,762 18,949 16,951 14,878 14,031 Net interest income 48,429 48,181 46,543 46,849 46,768 Provision for loan losses 2,007 2,350 1,939 2,250 2,566 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,422 45,831 44,604 44,599 44,202 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 6,623 6,542 6,159 6,031 6,514 Net (loss) gain from sales of securities (58 ) 62 116 72 158 Income from mortgage banking activities 1,486 846 1,729 1,184 1,204 Bank-owned life insurance income 1,460 1,671 1,646 1,939 1,167 Net loss on limited partnership investments (221 ) (960 ) (590 ) (1,441 ) (864 ) Other income (loss) 265 199 229 (204 ) 247 Total non-interest income 9,555 8,360 9,289 7,581 8,426 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,643 22,113 21,198 20,752 20,005 Service bureau fees 2,209 2,165 2,218 2,304 2,336 Occupancy and equipment 4,487 4,668 4,949 5,036 3,740 Professional fees 1,013 1,105 1,164 996 1,048 Marketing and promotions 1,119 1,189 685 1,011 1,087 FDIC insurance assessments 655 735 739 821 780 Core deposit intangible amortization 288 305 337 336 337 Other 6,529 6,090 5,446 5,981 5,929 Total non-interest expense 38,943 38,370 36,736 37,237 35,262 Income before income taxes 17,034 15,821 17,157 14,943 17,366 Provision for income taxes 726 175 1,370 5,442 2,175 Net income $ 16,308 $ 15,646 $ 15,787 $ 9,501 $ 15,191 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,624,832 50,504,273 50,474,942 50,392,382 50,263,602 Diluted 51,104,776 50,974,283 50,996,596 51,024,881 50,889,987

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Condition

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 ASSETS (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 48,786 $ 62,188 $ 45,332 $ 56,661 $ 59,456 Short-term investments 29,809 46,987 23,910 32,007 39,061 Total cash and cash equivalents 78,595 109,175 69,242 88,668 98,517 Available for sale securities – At fair value 972,035 1,006,135 1,031,277 1,050,787 1,068,055 Held to maturity securities – At amortized cost — — — 13,598 13,693 Loans held for sale 86,948 85,458 63,394 114,073 89,419 Loans: Commercial real estate loans: Owner-occupied 434,906 418,338 442,938 445,820 442,989 Investor non-owner occupied 1,888,848 1,927,960 1,842,898 1,854,459 1,777,716 Construction 78,235 82,883 84,717 78,083 82,688 Total commercial real estate loans 2,401,989 2,429,181 2,370,553 2,378,362 2,303,393 Commercial business loans 861,030 841,142 846,182 840,312 821,372 Consumer loans: Residential real estate 1,283,126 1,252,001 1,235,197 1,204,401 1,211,783 Home equity 579,907 588,638 582,285 583,180 561,814 Residential construction 32,750 32,063 37,579 40,947 39,460 Other consumer 369,781 332,402 310,439 292,781 267,921 Total consumer loans 2,265,564 2,205,104 2,165,500 2,121,309 2,080,978 Total loans 5,528,583 5,475,427 5,382,235 5,339,983 5,205,743 Net deferred loan costs and premiums 16,603 15,502 14,724 14,794 15,297 Allowance for loan losses (49,909 ) (49,163 ) (47,915 ) (47,099 ) (46,368 ) Loans receivable - net 5,495,277 5,441,766 5,349,044 5,307,678 5,174,672 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 42,032 46,734 49,895 50,194 46,758 Accrued interest receivable 25,485 23,209 22,333 22,332 20,893 Deferred tax asset, net 31,473 30,190 28,710 25,656 30,999 Premises and equipment, net 67,612 67,614 67,619 67,508 61,063 Goodwill 115,281 115,281 115,281 115,281 115,281 Core deposit intangible asset 3,560 3,849 4,154 4,491 4,827 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 181,928 180,490 179,556 148,300 171,300 Other assets 107,272 98,695 88,169 105,593 81,019 Total assets $ 7,207,498 $ 7,208,596 $ 7,068,674 $ 7,114,159 $ 6,976,496 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 759,210 $ 770,982 $ 753,575 $ 778,576 $ 725,130 Interest-bearing 4,741,153 4,622,394 4,528,935 4,419,645 4,427,892 Total deposits 5,500,363 5,393,376 5,282,510 5,198,221 5,153,022 Mortgagors’ and investor escrow accounts 9,597 14,526 11,096 7,545 9,641 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 926,592 1,041,896 1,030,735 1,165,054 1,068,814 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,128 56,921 51,333 50,011 54,366 Total liabilities 6,497,680 6,506,719 6,375,674 6,420,831 6,285,843 Total stockholders’ equity 709,818 701,877 693,000 693,328 690,653 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,207,498 $ 7,208,596 $ 7,068,674 $ 7,114,159 $ 6,976,496

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Share Data)

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 Diluted net income per share 0.32 0.31 0.31 0.19 0.30 Dividends declared per share 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 Tangible book value per share $ 11.55 $ 11.40 $ 11.25 $ 11.24 $ 11.23 Key Statistics: Total revenue $ 57,984 $ 56,541 $ 55,832 $ 54,430 $ 55,194 Total non-interest expense 38,943 38,370 36,736 37,327 35,262 Average earning assets 6,671,424 6,584,938 6,568,168 6,480,966 6,423,741 Key Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.91 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.54 % 0.88 % Return on average equity (annualized) 9.26 % 9.00 % 9.15 % 5.50 % 8.92 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (annualized) 2.92 % 2.97 % 2.90 % 2.98 % 3.00 % Residential Mortgage Production: Dollar volume (total) $ 143,673 $ 140,409 $ 94,433 $ 135,522 $ 133,462 Mortgages originated for purchases 111,555 110,351 63,193 83,181 97,132 Loans sold 99,372 99,637 99,899 94,738 152,551 Income from mortgage banking activities 1,486 846 1,729 1,184 1,204 Non-performing Assets: Residential real estate $ 11,949 $ 11,221 $ 11,663 $ 11,824 $ 11,330 Home equity 4,005 4,607 4,698 4,968 4,206 Investor-owned commercial real estate 1,525 2,400 2,863 1,821 2,957 Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,202 2,176 2,326 1,664 2,084 Construction 243 250 273 1,398 1,748 Commercial business 985 1,196 1,579 1,477 2,427 Other consumer 597 237 34 35 37 Non-accrual loans 20,506 22,087 23,436 23,187 24,789 Troubled debt restructured – non-accruing 6,706 7,330 8,308 8,475 6,628 Total non-performing loans 27,212 29,417 31,744 31,662 31,417 Other real estate owned 1,808 1,855 1,935 2,154 2,444 Total non-performing assets $ 29,020 $ 31,272 $ 33,679 $ 33,816 $ 33,861 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.59 % 0.59 % 0.60 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.40 % 0.43 % 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.49 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 183.41 % 167.12 % 150.94 % 148.76 % 147.59 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.90 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.89 % Non-GAAP Ratios: (1) Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 2.17 % 2.16 % 2.08 % 2.13 % 2.04 % Efficiency ratio (2) 65.73 % 65.18 % 63.97 % 63.53 % 60.47 % Cost of funds (annualized) (3) 1.36 % 1.20 % 1.07 % 0.96 % 0.91 % Total revenue growth rate 2.55 % 1.27 % 2.58 % (1.38 )% (1.71 )% Total revenue growth rate (annualized) 10.21 % 5.08 % 10.30 % (5.54 )% (6.84 )% Average earning asset growth rate 1.31 % 0.26 % 1.35 % 0.89 % 1.89 % Average earning asset growth rate (annualized) 5.25 % 1.02 % 5.38 % 3.56 % 7.54 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 11.30 % 11.03 % 11.25 % 6.81 % 10.99 % Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (2) 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.31 %

(1) Non-GAAP ratios are not financial measurements required by generally accepted accounting principles; however, management believes such information is useful to investors in evaluating Company performance.

(2) Calculations of these non-GAAP metrics are provided after the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and appear on pages below.

(3) The cost of funds ratio represents interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Residential real estate $ 1,375,948 $ 12,451 3.65 % $ 1,323,262 $ 11,017 3.33 % Commercial real estate 2,320,375 26,105 4.40 2,211,601 23,063 4.08 Construction 114,068 1,379 4.73 122,511 1,301 4.16 Commercial business 841,936 9,428 4.38 791,547 8,163 4.04 Home equity 584,706 7,471 5.07 536,509 5,917 4.38 Other consumer 351,892 4,532 5.11 252,532 3,063 4.81 Investment securities 995,405 8,686 3.48 1,090,559 9,621 3.52 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,016 715 6.35 51,722 572 4.43 Other earning assets 42,078 216 2.04 43,498 151 1.38 Total interest-earning assets 6,671,424 70,983 4.21 6,423,741 62,868 3.86 Allowance for loan losses (49,823 ) (46,479 ) Non-interest-earning assets 569,471 529,937 Total assets $ 7,191,072 $ 6,907,199 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW and money market $ 2,515,660 $ 8,461 1.33 % $ 2,105,796 $ 3,992 0.75 % Savings 501,700 75 0.06 527,641 77 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,691,382 7,231 1.70 1,731,658 5,116 1.17 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,708,742 15,767 1.33 4,365,095 9,185 0.83 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 844,207 4,591 2.13 951,760 3,404 1.40 Other borrowings 111,760 1,404 4.92 135,173 1,442 4.18 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,664,709 21,762 1.52 5,452,028 14,031 1.02 Non-interest-bearing deposits 750,503 702,916 Other liabilities 71,554 70,853 Total liabilities 6,486,766 6,225,797 Stockholders’ equity 704,306 681,402 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,191,072 $ 6,907,199 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,006,715 $ 971,713 Tax-equivalent net interest income 49,221 48,837 Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1) 2.69 % 2.84 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 2.92 % 3.00 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.77 % 117.82 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 792 2,069 Net interest income $ 48,429 $ 46,768

(1) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Residential real estate $ 1,375,948 $ 12,451 3.65 % $ 1,338,021 $ 12,020 3.60 % Commercial real estate 2,320,375 26,105 4.40 2,306,896 24,762 4.25 Construction 114,068 1,379 4.73 114,987 1,331 4.58 Commercial business 841,936 9,428 4.38 816,102 9,139 4.43 Home equity 584,706 7,471 5.07 588,080 7,058 4.81 Other consumer 351,892 4,532 5.11 322,103 4,062 5.06 Investment securities 995,405 8,686 3.48 1,019,491 8,998 3.53 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,016 715 6.35 49,136 703 5.72 Other earning assets 42,078 216 2.04 30,122 116 1.55 Total interest-earning assets 6,671,424 70,983 4.21 6,584,938 68,189 4.12 Allowance for loan losses (49,823 ) (48,624 ) Non-interest-earning assets 569,471 555,407 Total assets $ 7,191,072 $ 7,091,721 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW and money market $ 2,515,660 $ 8,461 1.33 % $ 2,256,323 $ 6,163 1.10 % Savings 501,700 75 0.06 517,910 77 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,691,382 7,231 1.70 1,749,097 6,624 1.52 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,708,742 15,767 1.33 4,523,330 12,864 1.14 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 844,207 4,591 2.13 959,248 4,692 1.94 Other borrowings 111,760 1,404 4.92 112,112 1,393 4.91 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,664,709 21,762 1.52 5,594,690 18,949 1.35 Non-interest-bearing deposits 750,503 738,484 Other liabilities 71,554 63,246 Total liabilities 6,486,766 6,396,420 Stockholders’ equity 704,306 695,301 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,191,072 $ 7,091,721 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,006,715 $ 990,248 Tax-equivalent net interest income 49,221 49,240 Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1) 2.69 % 2.77 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 2.92 % 2.97 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.77 % 117.70 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 792 1,059 Net interest income $ 48,429 $ 48,181

(1) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Residential real estate $ 1,342,955 $ 35,977 3.59 % $ 1,285,618 $ 32,079 3.33 % Commercial real estate 2,303,188 74,522 4.27 2,155,085 65,626 4.02 Construction 116,144 4,035 4.58 132,158 4,261 4.25 Commercial business 833,612 26,949 4.26 767,738 22,510 3.87 Home equity 583,876 21,056 4.82 533,669 16,876 4.23 Other consumer 324,802 12,394 5.10 231,892 8,581 4.95 Investment securities 1,018,609 26,305 3.44 1,086,574 28,366 3.48 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 48,513 2,024 5.56 53,005 1,630 4.10 Other earning assets 36,856 487 1.77 36,049 303 1.12 Total interest-earning assets 6,608,555 203,749 4.09 6,281,788 180,232 3.80 Allowance for loan losses (48,750 ) (45,008 ) Non-interest-earning assets 559,792 521,629 Total assets $ 7,119,597 $ 6,758,409 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW and money market $ 2,307,660 $ 19,517 1.13 % $ 1,960,685 $ 8,996 0.61 % Savings 510,137 225 0.06 532,718 235 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,745,332 19,916 1.53 1,720,120 14,376 1.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,563,129 39,658 1.16 4,213,523 23,607 0.75 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 945,085 13,829 1.93 986,935 9,225 1.23 Other borrowings 113,937 4,175 4.83 138,685 4,302 4.09 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,622,151 57,662 1.37 5,339,143 37,134 0.93 Non-interest-bearing deposits 734,253 680,786 Other liabilities 66,491 68,499 Total liabilities 6,422,895 6,088,428 Stockholders’ equity 696,702 669,981 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,119,597 $ 6,758,409 Net interest-earning assets $ 986,404 $ 942,645 Tax-equivalent net interest income 146,087 143,098 Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1) 2.72 % 2.87 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 2.93 % 3.02 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.54 % 117.66 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 2,934 5,705 Net interest income $ 143,153 $ 137,393

(1) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with GAAP, management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition, and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company’s expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue we recognize, how much of that dollar is expended. In order to improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, we remove non-core items. To improve transparency, and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Pre-provision net revenue is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before credit related expenses and tax expense. It is often expressed as a ratio relative to average assets which demonstrates the “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base.

Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP metrics is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included on pages F-10 through F-12 in the following press release tables:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income (GAAP) $ 16,308 $ 15,646 $ 15,787 $ 9,501 $ 15,191 Non-GAAP adjustments: Non-interest income 58 (271 ) (342 ) 745 (158 ) Non-interest expense (129 ) 215 — 536 — Income tax expense related to tax reform — — — 1,609 — Related income tax (benefit) expense 15 (93 ) 72 2,074 55 Net adjustment (56 ) (149 ) (270 ) 4,964 (103 ) Total net income (non-GAAP) $ 16,252 $ 15,497 $ 15,517 $ 14,465 $ 15,088 Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 9,555 $ 8,360 $ 9,289 $ 7,581 $ 8,426 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sales of securities 58 (62 ) (116 ) (72 ) (158 ) Limited partnership writedown (1) — — — 1,214 — Loss on sale of premises and equipment — — — 401 — BOLI claim benefit — (209 ) (226 ) (798 ) — Net adjustment 58 (271 ) (342 ) 745 (158 ) Total non-interest income (non-GAAP) 9,613 8,089 8,947 8,326 8,268 Total net interest income 48,429 48,181 46,543 46,849 46,768 Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 58,042 $ 56,270 $ 55,490 $ 55,175 $ 55,036 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 38,943 $ 38,370 $ 36,736 $ 37,237 $ 35,262 Non-GAAP adjustments: Lease exit/disposal cost obligation 129 (215 ) — (536 ) — Net adjustment 129 (215 ) — (536 ) — Total non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 39,072 $ 38,155 $ 36,736 $ 36,701 $ 35,262 Total loans $ 5,528,583 $ 5,475,427 $ 5,382,235 $ 5,339,983 $ 5,205,743 Non-covered loans (2) (708,621 ) (729,947 ) (771,802 ) (780,776 ) (739,376 ) Total covered loans $ 4,819,962 $ 4,745,480 $ 4,610,433 $ 4,559,207 $ 4,466,367 Allowance for loan losses $ 49,909 $ 49,163 $ 47,915 $ 47,099 $ 46,368 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.90 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.89 % Allowance for loan losses to total covered loans 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.04 %

(1) Represents limited partnership writedowns related to the reduction of the Company's tax rate in December 2017.

(2) Represents acquired loans that were recorded at fair value. These loans carry no allowance for loan losses for the periods reflected above.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 Efficiency Ratio: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 38,943 $ 38,370 $ 36,736 $ 37,237 $ 35,262 Non-GAAP adjustments: Other real estate owned expense (256 ) (163 ) (167 ) (157 ) (211 ) Lease exit/disposal cost obligation 129 (215 ) — (536 ) — Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 38,816 $ 37,992 $ 36,569 $ 36,544 $ 35,051 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 48,429 $ 48,181 $ 46,543 $ 46,849 $ 46,768 Non-GAAP adjustments: Tax-equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities 792 1,059 1,083 2,117 2,069 Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 9,555 8,360 9,289 7,581 8,426 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sales of securities 58 (62 ) (116 ) (72 ) (158 ) Net loss on limited partnership investments 221 960 590 1,441 864 Loss on sale of premises and equipment — — — 401 — BOLI claim benefit — (209 ) (226 ) (798 ) — Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 59,055 $ 58,289 $ 57,163 $ 57,519 $ 57,969 Efficiency Ratio (Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)/Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)) 65.73 % 65.18 % 63.97 % 63.53 % 60.47 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to Average Assets (Annualized): Net Interest income (GAAP) $ 48,429 $ 48,181 $ 46,543 $ 46,849 $ 46,768 Non-GAAP adjustments: Tax-equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities 792 1,059 1,083 2,117 2,069 Total tax-equivalent net interest income (A) $ 49,221 $ 49,240 $ 47,626 $ 48,966 $ 48,837 Non Interest Income (GAAP) 9,555 8,360 9,289 7,581 8,426 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sales of securities 58 (62 ) (116 ) (72 ) (158 ) Net loss on limited partnership investments 221 960 590 1,441 864 Loss on sale of premises and equipment — — — 401 — BOLI claim benefit — (209 ) (226 ) (798 ) — Non-Interest Income for PPNR (non-GAAP) (B) $ 9,834 $ 9,049 $ 9,537 $ 8,553 $ 9,132 Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 38,943 $ 38,370 $ 36,736 $ 37,237 $ 35,262 Non-GAAP adjustments: Lease exit/disposal cost obligation 129 (215 ) — (536 ) — Non-Interest Expense for PPNR (non-GAAP) (C) $ 39,072 $ 38,155 $ 36,736 $ 36,701 $ 35,262 Total PPNR (non-GAAP) (A + B - C) : $ 19,983 $ 20,134 $ 20,427 $ 20,818 $ 22,707 Average Assets 7,191,072 7,091,721 7,074,721 6,976,682 6,907,199 PPNR to Average Assets (Annualized) 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.31 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized): Net Income (GAAP) $ 16,308 $ 15,646 $ 15,787 $ 9,501 $ 15,191 Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangible assets amortization, tax effected (1) 228 241 266 219 219 Net Income excluding intangible assets amortization, tax effected (1) $ 16,536 $ 15,887 $ 16,053 $ 9,720 $ 15,410 Average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 704,306 $ 695,301 $ 690,345 $ 691,004 $ 681,402 Average goodwill & other intangible assets (non-GAAP) 119,009 119,288 119,611 119,962 120,275 Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 585,297 $ 576,013 $ 570,734 $ 571,042 $ 561,127 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) 11.30 % 11.03 % 11.25 % 6.81 % 10.99 %

(1) Intangible assets amortization is tax effected at 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, and at 35% for all prior periods due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that was signed into law in December 2017, lowering the corporate federal tax rate from 35% to 21%.

