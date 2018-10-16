16/10/2018 23:19:11

Verizon provides three free months of mobile service in Bay and Gulf Counties, Florida

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is 100% focused on repairing our network in the Florida Panhandle. We are making progress every hour, and we expect that trend to continue at a rapid pace. We won’t rest until service is completely restored.                   

Every Verizon customer in Bay and Gulf counties will be automatically credited for 3 months of mobile service for each line. This free service is for both consumer and business accounts.

                                                                                                                                            

We will continue to regularly update our network recovery information at: https://www.verizon.com/about/news/hurricane-michael-network-updates/

                                 

As our recovery work continues, we have deployed portable cells to support the critical effort of first responders and other mission critical organizations, including:

  • Bay County Emergency Operations Center and 911 Center

  • Bay County Sheriff’s Office

  • Blakely Emergency Operations Center

  • City of Parker Police Department

  • FDOT Chipley Office

  • FEMA Office

  • Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center

  • Gulf County Emergency Operations Center

  • Lynn Haven Emergency Operations Center

  • Mexico Beach

  • Miller County 911

  • Panama City Police Department

  • Springfield Police Department

  • TECO Peoples Gas, Panama City

  • Tyndall Air Force Base

  • Washington Emergency Operations Center in Chipley

    • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

    VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

    Media contact:

    Jeff Nelson

    917.968.9175

    Jeffrey.Nelson@verizon.com

    @JNels

