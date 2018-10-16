Verizon provides three free months of mobile service in Bay and Gulf Counties, Florida

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is 100% focused on repairing our network in the Florida Panhandle. We are making progress every hour, and we expect that trend to continue at a rapid pace. We won’t rest until service is completely restored.

Every Verizon customer in Bay and Gulf counties will be automatically credited for 3 months of mobile service for each line. This free service is for both consumer and business accounts.

We will continue to regularly update our network recovery information at: https://www.verizon.com/about/news/hurricane-michael-network-updates/

As our recovery work continues, we have deployed portable cells to support the critical effort of first responders and other mission critical organizations, including:

Bay County Emergency Operations Center and 911 Center

Bay County Sheriff’s Office

Blakely Emergency Operations Center

City of Parker Police Department

FDOT Chipley Office

FEMA Office

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center

Gulf County Emergency Operations Center

Lynn Haven Emergency Operations Center

Mexico Beach

Miller County 911

Panama City Police Department

Springfield Police Department

TECO Peoples Gas, Panama City

Tyndall Air Force Base

Washington Emergency Operations Center in Chipley

