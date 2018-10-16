Verizon provides three free months of mobile service in Bay and Gulf Counties, Florida

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is 100% focused on repairing our network in the Florida Panhandle. We are making progress every hour, and we expect that trend to continue at a rapid pace. We won’t rest until service is completely restored.
Every Verizon customer in Bay and Gulf counties will be automatically credited for 3 months of mobile service for each line. This free service is for both consumer and business accounts.
As our recovery work continues, we have deployed portable cells to support the critical effort of first responders and other mission critical organizations, including:
- Bay County Emergency Operations Center and 911 Center
- Bay County Sheriff’s Office
- Blakely Emergency Operations Center
- City of Parker Police Department
- FDOT Chipley Office
- FEMA Office
- Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center
- Gulf County Emergency Operations Center
- Lynn Haven Emergency Operations Center
- Mexico Beach
- Miller County 911
- Panama City Police Department
- Springfield Police Department
- TECO Peoples Gas, Panama City
Tyndall Air Force Base
Washington Emergency Operations Center in Chipley
