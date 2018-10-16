16/10/2018 02:00:00

Vicor Introduces 10kW Power Tablet™ AC-DC Converter

Power Tablet RFM Enables High-Density Server Racks

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) has announced a 3-phase, AC-DC converter module (“RFM”), capable of delivering 10kW of regulated 48VDC in a power tablet configuration measuring 9.4 x 5.9 x 0.6in (24 x 15 x 1.5cm). The RFM™ provides a power-factor-corrected, regulated, and isolated DC output with integrated filtering and built-in fault protection for redundant operation. The RFM can be configured to accept worldwide 3-phase AC mains from 200 to 480VAC.

The low-profile power tablet design of the RFM enables unprecedented power density and thermal management flexibility. For example, four RFMs in parallel, including input-disconnect circuitry, rectification and hold-up energy storage at 48V, can supply 40kW of power within 1U of rack space. The RFM power tablet package provides adept thermal management for advanced cooling, including liquid cooling, of high-power server racks for demanding HPC and AI inference and learning applications.

48V (including 54VDC) distribution is the emerging standard in high-power racks utilizing smaller-gauge wiring, and achieving substantially lower distribution losses than legacy 12VDC distribution. In combination with Vicor 48V Power-on-Package (“PoP”) and 48V Direct-to-PoL solutions, the RFM enables dense and efficient end-to-end power system solutions, from 3-phase AC to sub-1V AI processors at the point-of-load.

To learn more about the RFM and Vicor’s end-to-end portfolio of power-system products, please visit us at China ODCC Summit. The 10kW power tablet RFM is the first in a new series of single and 3-phase AC-DC modules featuring power outputs from 150W to 15kW.

Please contact Vicor to address your future requirements with cost-effective, best-in-class, end-to-end power-system solutions.

Learn more about the Vicor RFM power tablet.

About Vicor Corporation

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies.  Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com

Vicor, RFM and Power Tablet are trademarks of Vicor Corporation.

Contact

Colin Boroski

Rainier Communications

508-475-0025 x 142

cboroski@rainierco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/406c42b5-1fdf-46c7-9676-96c90e302507

Vicor Logo.jpg

