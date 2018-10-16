WORLDLINE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 8 to October 12, 2018

WORLDLINE SA
| A French pubic limited-liability company
| with a share capital of 90,746,112.88 euros
| Registered office : River Ouest - 80 Quai Voltaire - 95870 BEZONS
| Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies : 323 623 603
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Bezons, October 16th, 2018: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Worldline SA declares the following transactions in its own shares carried out from Monday, October 8th, 2018 to Friday, October 12th, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Friday, August 3rd, 2018.
Name of
the issuer
Issuer
identity
Code
Trading
Session
ISIN
Number of
shares
purchased
Weighted
Average
Price
(in euros)
Identity
code of the
Market
Reference
| Worldline SA
| WLN.PA
| 08/10/2018
| FR0011981968
| 23,675
| 47.74
| XPAR
| Worldline SA
| WLN.PA
| 09/10/2018
| FR0011981968
| 24,816
| 46.75
| XPAR
| Worldline SA
| WLN.PA
| 10/10/2018
| FR0011981968
| 19,255
| 45.75
| XPAR
| Worldline SA
| WLN.PA
| 11/10/2018
| FR0011981968
| 20,969
| 44.70
| XPAR
| Worldline SA
| WLN.PA
| 12/10/2018
| FR0011981968
| 28,402
| 44.62
| XPAR
Total
117,117
The detailed list of transactions is available on worldline.com in the section Regulated Information [Link].
About
Worldline
Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. Key actor for B2B2C industries, with nearly 45 years of experience, Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all businesses and administrative services in a perpetually evolving market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model built around a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Mobility & e-Transactional Services and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 9,400 people worldwide, with revenue of € 1.6 billion in 2017. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com
Contacts
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
David Pierre-Kahn
Tel: +33 (0)6 28 51 45 96
Email: David.pierre-kahn@worldline.com
