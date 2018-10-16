16/10/2018 16:45:23

WORLDLINE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 8 to October 12, 2018

WORLDLINE SA

A French pubic limited-liability company
with a share capital of 90,746,112.88 euros
Registered office : River Ouest - 80 Quai Voltaire - 95870 BEZONS
Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies : 323 623 603

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Bezons, October 16th, 2018: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Worldline SA declares the following transactions in its own shares carried out from Monday, October 8th, 2018 to Friday, October 12th, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Friday, August 3rd, 2018.

Name of

the issuer

Issuer

identity

Code

Trading

Session

ISIN

Number of

shares

purchased

Weighted

Average

Price

(in euros)

Identity

code of the

Market

Reference

Worldline SA WLN.PA 08/10/2018 FR0011981968   23,675    47.74  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 09/10/2018 FR0011981968   24,816    46.75  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 10/10/2018 FR0011981968   19,255    45.75  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 11/10/2018 FR0011981968   20,969    44.70  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 12/10/2018 FR0011981968   28,402    44.62  XPAR

Total

 

 

 

  117,117 

 

 

The detailed list of transactions is available on worldline.com in the section Regulated Information [Link].

 
  

About

Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. Key actor for B2B2C industries, with nearly 45 years of experience, Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all businesses and administrative services in a perpetually evolving market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model built around a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Mobility & e-Transactional Services and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 9,400 people worldwide, with revenue of € 1.6 billion in 2017. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com

 
  

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Pierre-Kahn

Tel: +33 (0)6 28 51 45 96

Email: David.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

Worldline - October 16th 2018 - Trading in own shares

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WORLDLINE SA via Globenewswire

