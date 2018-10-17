Altair Acquires SIMSOLID

Game-Changing Simulation Technology for Designers, Design Engineers, and Simulation Analysts

TROY, Mich., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) has acquired SIMSOLID , a company founded by asking a simple question: “Why does the geometry used in the Design and Structural Simulation worlds have to be so different?”

SIMSOLID works on full-fidelity CAD assemblies to provide fast, accurate, and robust structural simulation without requiring geometry simplification, cleanup, or meshing. Its underlying technology is based largely on the work of Dr. Victor Apanovitch, a former professor at Belarus Polytechnic University and the cofounder of SIMSOLID Corporation.

“We believe SIMSOLID is a revolutionary technological breakthrough which will have a profound impact for product design,” said James Scapa, Altair’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, “It’s incredibly fast, accurate, and robust and we believe a game changer for our industry.”

The SIMSOLID computational engine is a commercial implementation of novel and unpublished mathematics based on extensions to the theory of external approximations. SIMSOLID controls solution accuracy using multi-pass adaptive analysis, making it extremely fast and memory efficient. Large and complex assemblies can be solved rapidly even on laptop computers.

Dr. Uwe Schramm, Altair’s Chief Technical Officer, notes that, “We are very serious about solution accuracy. Others have tried to accelerate the interface between CAD and simulation by degrading the mathematical robustness. It is our feeling that by rapidly moving forward with the methods in SIMSOLID and expanding them across applications we can have a real effect on how design gets done while maintaining our high standards for computational excellence.”

To learn more about SIMSOLID, hear executives and technologists discuss more in this video, and register for an upcoming introductory SIMSOLID webinar or contact a regional representative at www.altair.com/SIMSOLID .

