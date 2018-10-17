17/10/2018 21:05:00

ANGI Homeservices to Audiocast Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Related content
11 Oct - 
ANGI Homeservices to Acquire Handy
09 Oct - 
ANGI Homeservices Announces CEO Succession
25 Sep - 
Roost Partners with HomeAdvisor

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its third quarter results on the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.angihomeservices.com. On Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), ANGI Homeservices will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its third quarter results. IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) executives will also be available on the ANGI Homeservices call to answer questions regarding IAC.

The live audiocast and replay of the call will be open to the public at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings.

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) connects millions of homeowners to home service professionals through its portfolio of digital home service brands, including HomeAdvisor® and Angie’s List®.  Combined, these leading marketplaces allow homeowners to match, research, and connect on-demand to the largest network of service professionals either online, through our mobile apps, or by voice assistants.  The network of service professionals across our platforms is supported by 15 million consumer reviews submitted on hundreds of thousands of service professionals, collected over the course of 20 years.  ANGI Homeservices owns and operates brands in eight countries and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.  Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations

Mark Schneider

(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications

Mallory Micetich

(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications

Valerie Combs

(212) 314-7361

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:05 ANGI
ANGI Homeservices to Audiocast Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call
11 Oct ANGI
ANGI Homeservices to Acquire Handy
09 Oct ANGI
ANGI Homeservices Announces CEO Succession
25 Sep ANGI
Roost Partners with HomeAdvisor
23 Aug SWN
Recent Analysis Shows Fitbit, Southwestern Energy, DAQO New Energy, ANGI Homeservices, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cronos Group Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
08 Aug ANGI
ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site
18 Jul ANGI
ANGI Homeservices to Audiocast Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call
14 Jun MSFT
Report: Developing Opportunities within Abbott Laboratories, Markel, Microsoft, Gazit-Globe, National General, and ANGI Homeservices — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
09 May ANGI
ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site
18 Apr ANGI
ANGI Homeservices to Audiocast Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
2
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
3
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
4
Atos and Siemens team up to enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud
5
Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at OCT Pacific Northwest in Vancouver

Related stock quotes

Angie's List Inc 19.68 0.0% Stock price unchanged
IAC/InterActiveCorp 207.54 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:20
Northern Spirits Biosciences Group Announces Symbolic Launch of Corporate Website
21:18
OpGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
21:18
1877 Church is Born-Again as Extraordinary CA Wine Country Residence
21:16
Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends
21:15
Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
21:15
Larson Electronics Releases 150KVA Heavy-Duty Portable Power Distribution Station
21:15
Crown Castle Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results, Provides Outlook for Full Year 2019 and Announces 7% Increase to Common Stock Dividend
21:15
ECN Capital Closes the Sale of 55% of Existing Rail Portfolio
21:10
STITCH FIX, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Stitch Fix, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 21:38:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-17 22:38:20 - 2018-10-17 21:38:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY