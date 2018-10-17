ANGI Homeservices to Audiocast Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its third quarter results on the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.angihomeservices.com . On Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), ANGI Homeservices will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its third quarter results. IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) executives will also be available on the ANGI Homeservices call to answer questions regarding IAC.

The live audiocast and replay of the call will be open to the public at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings .

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) connects millions of homeowners to home service professionals through its portfolio of digital home service brands, including HomeAdvisor ® and Angie’s List ®. Combined, these leading marketplaces allow homeowners to match, research, and connect on-demand to the largest network of service professionals either online, through our mobile apps, or by voice assistants. The network of service professionals across our platforms is supported by 15 million consumer reviews submitted on hundreds of thousands of service professionals, collected over the course of 20 years. ANGI Homeservices owns and operates brands in eight countries and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com .

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations

Mark Schneider

(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications

Mallory Micetich

(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications

Valerie Combs

(212) 314-7361