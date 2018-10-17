17/10/2018 22:30:00

Apergy Wins Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation (“Apergy”) (NYSE: APY), announced today that it has been awarded the 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan as part of their annual Best Practices Awards. 

This award recognizes Apergy for excellence in boosting wellsite productivity with its end-to-end, pure-play onshore equipment and technology. Frost & Sullivan also noted how Apergy’s highly engineered technologies, wellsite productivity software, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-powered systems, and digital transformation solutions are helping operating companies safely and cost-effectively drill and produce oil and gas.

"Apergy sets itself apart with its advanced, integrated technologies, a customer service network dedicated to response and solution delivery, technical and application experts, as well as acquisitions of some of the most trusted brands in the oil and gas industry," said Muthuraman Ramasamy, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

"Another significant advantage of Apergy's services is that more than 90% of the operating wells in unconventional oil-rich United States basins are located within two miles of an Apergy service center. Thus, the company can address customer requests in less than 24 hours, which is the fastest response time in the market," noted Ramasamy.

Sivasankaran "Soma" Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer, said of the award, “It is an honor to receive this award. It further validates our customer-centric culture and our relentless focus on working collaboratively with our customers to solve problems.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

View original content to download multimedia related to the award at: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apergy-earns-acclaim-from-frost--sullivan-for-offering-a-full-range-of-wellsite-lifecycle-solutions-for-the-oil-and-gas-industry-300730247.html

About Apergy

Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy’s Production and Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for IIoT solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.  Apergy’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at https://www.apergy.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact Frost & Sullivan at https://ww2.frost.com/contact-us.

For Apergy:

Investor Contact:

David Skipper

P: 713-230-8031

E: david.skipper@apergy.com

Media Contact:

John Breed

P: 281: 281-403-3751

E: john.breed@apergy.com

For Frost & Sullivan

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com 

