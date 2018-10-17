17/10/2018 14:49:27

Argentum 47, Inc. - Aurum Wealth Management - Appointed Representative Status - Approved by the UK FCA

Dubai, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Argentum 47, Inc. (www.arg47.com) (OTCQB: ARGQ) and its fully-owned foreign subsidiaries, a specialist in both Retail and Corporate Financial Services, Corporate Consultancy and Human Resources, with offices located in Dubai and the United Kingdom, would like to Update the Market on the current status of the Company’s recent achievements.

On September 6, 2018, the Company announced that it had executed a binding letter of intent to appoint Aurum Wealth Management Limited as an “Appointed Representative” of Cheshire Trafford (UK) Limited, a UK Financial Advisory Firm with circa 700 clients and US$38.75 million of Funds under Administration, that Company acquired on August 1, 2018.

On October 11, 2018, the Company announced that they expected the UK Financial Authority (FCA) to approve Aurum Wealth Management Limited as an appointed representative sometime during the week of October 15, 2018.

Today, October 17, 2018, the Company is extremely excited to announce that the UK FCA has notified us the following:

“Firm Aurum Wealth Management Limited (FRN: 803202) has been added as an Appointed Representative under Cheshire Trafford UK Limited (FRN: 115194). Effective Date: 17/10/2018”

This meaning that the Appointed Representation has been fully approved by the UK FCA.

Enzo Taddei, CFO of Argentum 47, Inc., said: “This UK FCA approval for Aurum Wealth to become an appointed representative of Cheshire Trafford is, without a doubt, a massive leap forward for our Company as Aurum Wealth previous stated in prior PRs that they have the capacity to increase the Funds under the Administration of our subsidiary, Cheshire Trafford, by 3 to 5 million GBP per month. We are very excited about this as, once again, it proves that everything Management does is a process and does take time, but we have now put Cheshire Trafford into a position to become a true monster and grow the annual revenues geometrically.”

About Argentum 47, Inc. and Subsidiaries.

Argentum 47, Inc. (“Argentum”) is a full service Financial Intermediary, Corporate Consultancy, Retail and Corporate Financial Services and Human Resources Company. Through its wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries, it advises both business and retail customers with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of their financial plans. With offices in Dubai and he United Kingdom, Argentum has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential. Bringing business to external capital and resources, and retail customers to a suite of secure effective financial solutions. Furthermore, as Argentum has offices in key financial centers of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to the right financial partner without geographical constraints.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact details:

Mr. Peter J. Smith

Director and CEO of Argentum 47, Inc.

Tel. + (971) 42 76 75 76

Mr. Enzo Taddei 

Director and CFO of Argentum 47, Inc.

Tel. + (1) 321 200 0142

Email:  Info@arg47.com

Web:    www.arg47.com

Ms. Diana Eidson

Director of Business Development

Tel. + (1) 602 441 3474

