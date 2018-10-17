17/10/2018 21:02:00

Atomera to Announce and Host Third Quarter 2018 Business Update & Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 1, 2018

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present its third quarter 2018 business update and financial results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 2:00 pm Pacific time.

The call can be accessed in the following ways:

  • (844) 263-8318 from within the United States

  • +1 (213) 358-0960 internationally

  • via webcast from the company’s web site at www.atomera.com in the investor relations section

  • replay available for 7 days (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 passcode 8164979    

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated

has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap.  More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

investor@atomera.com

Atomera-logo-03.jpg

