Atos and Siemens team up to enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud

Businesses now have flexibility to host applications on private as well as public Cloud

Paris, Munich, October 17, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation and Siemens, a global technology powerhouse, today announce that they now deliver Private Cloud options for the MindSphere Cloud-based IoT Operating System, with the ambition to further accelerate their joint business cooperation in Digital Services and Digital technologies. Selected customers are now able to experience the solution on Microsoft Azure Stack.

The two companies agreed on a preferred partnership for the provision of the solution which fully leverages Microsoft Azure Stack technology as the Private Cloud platform. Microsoft Azure Stack is a solution which allows enterprises to benefit from a private instance of the Microsoft Azure cloud. Atos provides Microsoft Azure Stack as part of Atos' wide set of hybrid Cloud solutions to transform infrastructures and applications.

The private Cloud instance of MindSphere will provide the following benefits:

Data compliance , paramount to sensitive and regulated industries. Atos will run MindSphere in the Atos and Atos customer's datacenters, located in Europe and fully managed according to industry standard Service Level Agreements - making sure enterprise data and connectivity are well managed in accordance to local regulations

Enhanced application performance and landscape integration - with reduced latencies between the MindSphere environment and associated enterprise applications

More generally, MindSphere offers:

Support for a wide range of devices, industry-specific applications and protocols - and advanced analytics

Innovative development environment based on Siemens' open Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities

Dr. Jan Mrosik, Siemens AG, CEO Digital Factory Division explains: "With this solution, enterprise customers get the best of the three worlds to drive their digital transformation with us: it links the global portfolio of the leading solutions of Siemens Digital Factory with Atos IoT-driven integration, infrastructure, consulting and security services for MindSphere and Microsoft Azure Stack technology. Thanks to the preferred service agreement with Atos, once again we intensify our collaboration and will be able to further support our customers in developing robust industrial IoT solutions on a shorter timeline across various industries."

Gilles Grapinet, Atos Senior Executive Vice President adds: "Together with Siemens, we are taking MindSphere to the next level - thanks to Microsoft Azure Stack technology - by allowing customers to deploy digital-driven business applications in a secure, managed private Cloud infrastructure - thus making sure they get the best Siemens MindSphere experience."

By offering on-premise services, Atos will manage all aspects of cloud infrastructure and delivery, scaling up as business needs change and ensuring performance, security and clarity of reporting at all times.

To find out more about MindSphere, visit our website here.

Siemens MindSphere is a key platform component within Atos Codex, Atos' suite of IoT, analytics and AI solutions and services.

As a strategic partner to Siemens, Atos has been one of the first partners to enter the MindSphere ecosystem by developing an approach to Manufacturing IoT exploitation w

h

ich balances innovation and compliance in equal measure - and most importantly which delivers quantifiable benefit rapidly and reliably. In particular, Atos offers MindSphere customers a structured approach; from quick-start services with first real results to production readiness of MindSphere applications, in order to accelerate the prototyping, validation and deployment of MindSphere applications through automated and predefined use cases.

