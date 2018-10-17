17/10/2018 04:38:37

Avalue debuts VNS-series multifunctional touch panel PC

Taipei, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Oct. 3rd 2018 – Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), global embedded solution provider, associate member of Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. With the continuous push for smart connected devices, Avalue Technology has launched the VNS series of multifunctional touch panel computers, which integrates system interface, transmission, storage, and communication functions. The highly interactive touch panel PC meets the requirements for home automation, conference room management system, and door access control in institutions, schools, clinics and hotels. Thin and light with an elegant design emphasized by clean lines, its multi-touch operation boosts improved agility, and it also features programmable LED indicator lights on both sides of the frame. Avalue VNS-series multifunctional touch panel computers redefine traditional touch panel PC.

 

Available in 10-inch and 15-inch panels, Avalue VNS series achieves automated management by combining IoT technology with cloud platform. Advanced communication technology, built-in camera, speaker and microphone, and near-field communication (NFC), enable video communication at any time, guest ID verification, and data transmission with other NFC devices, realizing peer-to-peer communication. The VNS series uses multi-touch projected capacitive (PCAP) touch technology for highly responsive sensing and easy operation, improving the ease and efficiency of data and information processing, and preference settings. Built-in programmable LED indicator lights on both sides of the frame improve better-informed visual management, smart alert function is a useful feature in conference rooms, postnatal care centers and hospital examination rooms, and can be used to indicate door access card status in hotels.

 

The VNS-series 10-inch is a modest touchscreen with a light, uncomplicated design. Converging real-time information, the highly integrative and interactive platform is a refreshing new experience for users. The 15-inch advanced version in the VNS series, on the other hand, provides more customized options, e.g. microphone, card reader, reading light, etc. The VNS series supports Windows 10 IoT (64 bit) and Android 5.1 (64 bit) operating systems, making it highly suitable for large institutions and businesses, conference rooms and mobile applications, improving user experience, and enabling the deployment of a smart management system anytime, anywhere.

 

The VNS-series 10-inch

https://www.avalue.com.tw/product/Panel-PC/Multi-touch-panel-computer/Multi-touch-PCAP/VNS-10W01_2652

 

The VNS-series 15-inch

https://www.avalue.com.tw/product/Panel-PC/Multi-touch-panel-computer/Multi-touch-PCAP/VNS-15W01_2651

 

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.avalue-solutions.com/en, or contact us at sales@avalue.com.tw for more details.

 

About Avalue Technology

Avalue Technology (TAIEX: 3479-TW) is a professional industrial computer manufacturing company, who is dedicated to developing the x86 and RISC architecture products, including embedded computers, single board computers (SBC), Systems-on-Modules/ ETX (SoM/ ETX), industrial motherboards, all-purpose panel PCs,, barebone productsMobile solutions, Industry 4.0 solutionsRetail solution and various IOT ready products. Having expanded, Avalue offers its expertise on PCB/ Assembly/ BIOS version control and all types of after-sales services. An ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003, ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS 18001:2007 certified company; Avalue offers assurance to customers in every aspect of business. With headquarter located in Taiwan, Avalue has global subsidiaries, including offices in Shanghai, New Jersey, California and Tokyo. In addition, Avalue Technology operates an extensive distribution network to accommodate and serve customers all around the world.

 

Email: pr@avalue.com.tw

 

The VNS-series 10-inch

Intel® Atom™ x5-Z8350 Processor: 2M Cache, up to 1.92 GHz

2GB RAM (Optional 4G RAM)

32GB eMMC

PCAP Touch

10/100/1000 Ethernet (PXE Boot)

Touch button (Power/ Brightness/ Volume/ LED)

RS232 or RS422 or RS485

DC 12~24V Input or Powered LAN 802.3AT

NFC Reader

AMIC

Speak 4Ω 2.0W/2.5W(MAX)

LED Indicating Light Bar

The VNS-series 15-inch

Optional Wall Mount kit available / Handset

Intel® Atom™ x5-Z8350 Processor: 2M Cache, up to 1.92 GHz

2GB RAM (Optional 4G RAM)

32GB eMMC

PCAP Touch

10/100/1000 Ethernet (PXE Boot)

Touch button (Power/ Brightness/ Volume/ LED)

RS232 or RS422 or RS485

DC 12~24V Input or Powered LAN 802.3AT

NFC Reader

AMIC

Speak 4Ω 2.0W/2.5W(MAX)

LED Indicating Light Bar

