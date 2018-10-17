17/10/2018 02:29:11

Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at OCT Pacific Northwest in Vancouver

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics, premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, is exhibiting at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials event in Vancouver, Canada October 16-17, 2018.

“We are excited to participate in this Canadian event and meet with local companies.  The line-up of speakers and topics covered at this meeting is great – with a real focus on supporting small to mid-sized life sciences organizations.  Being a Canadian headquartered company ourselves, we are passionate about partnering within our ecosystem,” shared Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer.

“Axiom is an excellent alternative to the traditional model of using a CRO plus various technology vendors. Axiom can deliver our unified eClinical suite, Fusion, in 4-6 weeks with professional services to manage all tasks from feasibility phase to database lock. We have managed hundreds of studies to date, most of them being global,” stated Aliya Ishak, Business Development Associate.

“We strongly believe that all organizations, regardless of size, should be working with best-in-class, enterprise level tools. A fully unified platform is essential so that your data resides in one spot; you need to own your data relationship. Fusion enables single sign-on to all modules and associated data in your studies. The ability to tailor a suite based on your needs is key - you choose exactly what you need from our 15 modules and complementary services. Our service experience, attention to detail, and close working relationships with our clients are what set us apart. Our approach is different, and we’d like to show you how,” concluded Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom’s eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191

PR Contact

Sarah Glofcheskie

sarahg@axiom.cc

+1.647.588.9073

 

