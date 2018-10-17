17/10/2018 13:33:00

BASi Breaks Ground on Expansion of GLP Toxicology Facility in Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) today announced that the company broke ground last week on the expansion of its GLP toxicology facility on its 52-acre campus in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, near Evansville.

Set to open by the end of 2019, the expansion effort will more than double the facility’s current capacity for the development of protein-based therapeutics.

“It’s really exciting to see shovels hit the dirt bringing us closer to this much-anticipated, state-of-the-art expansion,” said Philip Downing, senior vice president of preclinical services at BASi. “This upgrade, coupled with improvements we have made during 2018 to our environmental systems and infrastructure, allows us to add the needed capacity to grow the business and meet the needs of our clients, which is paramount, while contributing to the important advancements in research that drive our industry.”

Peter Kissinger, BASi founder and scientific adviser, added, “This expansion better positions BASi to support development of the most modern, targeted therapies for unmet needs in cancer and chronic degenerative diseases. It's an exciting time to see the benefits of decades of basic science now matter for patients."

To meet the demands of the growing market, the company is already in the planning phases for further expansion and added capacity moving into 2020.

In the past year, BASi has also made capital investments in the company’s pharm analysis lab to enhance its bioequivalence capabilities, bolstered its preclinical PK/PD services with upgrades to its lab in West Lafayette, Indiana, and acquired the operations of Seventh Wave Laboratories in St. Louis, Missouri, to provide broader solutions and greater scientific expertise to its clients.

Transaction Summary

On September 28, 2018, BASi entered into an amendment to its credit agreement with First Internet Bank in order to finance the expansion. This amendment provides BASi a construction draw loan in a principal amount not to exceed $4,445,000 and an equipment draw loan in a principal amount not to exceed $1,429,250.

A Current Report on Form 8-K containing further details regarding the amendment to the credit agreement was filed by BASi on October 4, 2018.

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services and products that increase efficiency and reduce the cost of taking a new drug to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more information about BASi.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry standards and regulatory standards, and various market and operating risks detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Jill C. Blumhoff

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 756.497.8381

jblumhoff@BASinc.com

basi +seventhwave.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
24
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
4
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
5
GrowLife, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Renowned Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Equipment Supplier EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc.

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:50
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Armstrong World Industries, Cloudera, Cameco, Mistras Group, Cray, and Medical Transcription Billing — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
13:49
Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
13:48
One Horizon Group and Shareholder Zhanming Wu Execute Settlement Agreement Resolving All Litigation
13:46
Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
13:45
Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Fluocinonide Cream USP, 0.05%
13:45
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within New York, KB Home, Sangamo Therapeutics, INTL FCStone, Maiden, and MobileIron — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
13:45
Cemtrex Announces Settlement of Class Action Securities Lawsuit & Derivative Actions
13:40
Listing of bond loan issued by Rikshem AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (614/18)
13:40
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Gogo, Jagged Peak Energy, Everbridge, Roku, Corium International, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 14:09:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-17 15:09:19 - 2018-10-17 14:09:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY