Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Palmera, Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif.

Palmera Expected to Be Open for Sale in February 2019

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Homes has begun construction on three model homes at Palmera , a 1.52-acre community in Baldwin Park, Calif., that will offer 23 three-story townhomes. Brandywine plans to open the property for sale in February 2019.

“We’re pleased how quickly this project is moving along, so we can offer San Gabriel Valley families the housing that is in such short supply,” said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing for Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. “This welcoming, family-friendly community offers gorgeous homes with open floorplans and private balconies, all in a very convenient location close to jobs and mass transit.”

The spacious, contemporary two- to four-bedroom, two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half bath townhomes will range from approximately 1,242 to 1,737 square feet. These Spanish-style townhomes will include large kitchens with islands and stainless steel appliances, private balconies and decks, dens and inspired master suits with generous walk-in closets, hand-selected upscale finishes, dual sinks and separate enclosed showers (in select plans). Palmera will include two barbecue areas with seating.

Located at 14799 W. Badillo Street in Baldwin Park, Palmera will offer convenient access to the I-605 and the I-10 as well as the MetroLink. The community is close to Baldwin Park Aquatics Center, Azusa Pacific University and California State University, Los Angeles. The area offers many opportunities for youth athletes, and nearby Whittier has excellent hiking trails.

To receive more information on Palmera, homebuyers can sign up for the interest list here .

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California’s oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community.

www.brandywine-homes.com

. Social media: Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Brandywine Blog

.

Media Contacts: Anton Communications

Vanessa Showalter vshowalter@antonpr.com

Genevieve Anton ganton@antonpr.com