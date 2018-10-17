17/10/2018 00:09:17

Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Palmera, Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif.

Palmera Expected to Be Open for Sale in February 2019

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Homes has begun construction on three model homes at Palmera, a 1.52-acre community in Baldwin Park, Calif., that will offer 23 three-story townhomes. Brandywine plans to open the property for sale in February 2019.

“We’re pleased how quickly this project is moving along, so we can offer San Gabriel Valley families the housing that is in such short supply,” said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing for Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. “This welcoming, family-friendly community offers gorgeous homes with open floorplans and private balconies, all in a very convenient location close to jobs and mass transit.”

The spacious, contemporary two- to four-bedroom, two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half bath townhomes will range from approximately 1,242 to 1,737 square feet. These Spanish-style townhomes will include large kitchens with islands and stainless steel appliances, private balconies and decks, dens and inspired master suits with generous walk-in closets, hand-selected upscale finishes, dual sinks and separate enclosed showers (in select plans). Palmera will include two barbecue areas with seating.

Located at 14799 W. Badillo Street in Baldwin Park, Palmera will offer convenient access to the I-605 and the I-10 as well as the MetroLink. The community is close to Baldwin Park Aquatics Center, Azusa Pacific University and California State University, Los Angeles. The area offers many opportunities for youth athletes, and nearby Whittier has excellent hiking trails.

To receive more information on Palmera, homebuyers can sign up for the interest list here.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California’s oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. 

www.brandywine-homes.com

. Social media: FacebookTwitterLinkedInYouTube and Brandywine Blog

.

Media Contacts: Anton Communications

Vanessa Showalter vshowalter@antonpr.com

Genevieve Anton ganton@antonpr.com

54581_BrandywineHomes_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
30
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
15
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
2
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis
3
Majestic Holdings Enters Into Discussions For Joint Partnership Agreement To Grow Hemp And Process CBD
4
Novan Extends Technical Production Capacity and Reaches Agreement with Orion Corporation
5
MobiledgeX Joins the Telecom Infra Project’s EDGE APPLICATION DEVELOPER Project GROUP

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN)
00:52
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:46
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ampio, Lannett, and Papa John’s and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:45
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RQHTF Investors to Contact the Firm
00:38
Encouraging Initial Drilling Results From New Central and Sunnyside Properties
00:27
EM Key Solutions is now SDVOSB (CVE) verified
00:13
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc.
00:09
Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Palmera, Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif.
00:00
Frank’s International N.V. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 01:31:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-17 02:31:41 - 2018-10-17 01:31:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY