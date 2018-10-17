Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Significant Investment Activity, Third Quarter 2018 Results, Narrows 2018 Guidance and Provides Initial 2019 Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018, revised full year 2018 guidance and introduced 2019 earnings guidance.

Management Comments

“In addition to making excellent progress on our 2018 business plan, we also are announcing two significant transactions that further accelerate our growth,” stated Gerard H. Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brandywine Realty Trust. “These transactions achieve our goals of increasing our revenue contribution from Austin, increasing our return on invested capital and creating earnings momentum. Both of these transactions will close in the fourth quarter. Given the continued progress of our 2018 business plan, we are narrowing our 2018 FFO guidance range from $1.35 to $1.41 per share to $1.36 to $1.40 per share. We are also introducing our 2019 FFO guidance range of $1.37 to $1.47 per share which includes the impact of the announced transaction activity and a $0.03 per share reduction due to a new lease accounting standard. Our 2019 guidance at the midpoint represents a comparable 5% annual FFO growth rate.”

Third Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net loss available to common shareholders; ($43.0) million, or ($0.24) per diluted share, which includes an impairment charge totaling ($56.9) million, or ($0.32) per diluted share.

Funds from Operations (FFO); $63.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Portfolio Results

Core portfolio was 93.0% occupied and 95.1% leased.

Signed 526,000 square feet of new and renewal leases.

Achieved 75% tenant retention ratio.

Rental rate mark-to-market increased 11.4% on a GAAP basis and increased 3.0% on a cash basis.

2018 Business Plan Revisions

2018 Disposition Target Increase: 85% of Northern Virginia Joint Venture, or $265.2 million.

2018 Acquisition Target Increase: 50% of Austin Investment, or $268.5 million.

Speculative Review Target: Decrease from $26.3 million to $25.3 million.

GAAP Same-Store Growth Rate: Adjust from (1)-1% to (1.5)-0%.

GAAP Market-to-Market: Increase from 8-10% to 13-14%.

Estimated Changes to 2018 Net Income (In $millions):

Gain and Promote on Austin Portfolio Transaction $ 127.3 Impairment on Sale of Northern Virginia Assets (56.9 ) Net Increase to Net Income $ 70.4 The net increase to 2018 net income represents $0.39 per diluted share and will not be included in FFO.

2019 Business Plan and Guidance Introduced

Net income: $0.36 to $0.46 per diluted share

FFO: $1.37 to $1.47 per diluted share

Same Store Growth Range: 1-3% cash and 0-2% GAAP

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market Range: 8-10% GAAP and 2-4% cash

Effective January 1, 2019, we will implement a new lease accounting standard that will modify our accounting for leases, ground leases and the capitalization of lease related pursuit costs. We estimate that the implementation of the new standard will reduce earnings by $4.6 million. Our 2019 guidance reflects the $4.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, reduction in our net income available to shareholders and FFO to reflect the implementation of the new accounting standard.

Transaction Activity

Austin Investment

On October 17, 2018, we entered into an agreement to acquire our partner’s entire 50% interest in the 12 remaining buildings within the DRA Austin real estate venture (“Austin Portfolio”) containing 1,570,123 square feet, located in Austin, Texas, valuing the portfolio at $537.0 million, or $342 per square foot. The Austin Portfolio is currently encumbered by $246.5 million of mortgage indebtedness that we intend to pay-off at closing or during the first quarter of 2019. Upon closing, the joint venture generated a 27% internal rate of return to our shareholders. We anticipate the transaction closing during the fourth quarter 2018 and will fund the acquisition using cash-on-hand, proceeds from the anticipated Northern Virginia Joint Venture and our unsecured line of credit.

Dispositions

Northern Virginia Joint Venture

On October 16, 2018, we entered into an agreement with the Rockpoint Group to sell a portfolio of 8 properties (the “Portfolio”) containing an aggregate of 1,293,197 square feet, located in the Northern Virginia, for a sales price of $312.0 million. We retained a 15% equity interest in the Portfolio through an unconsolidated real estate venture (the “JV”). To partially fund the acquisition, the JV will secure mortgage financing. As of September 30, 2018, the Portfolio was classified as held for sale.

National Training Center

On May 18, 2018, Subaru exercised its option to purchase the National Training Center in Camden, New Jersey. During the third quarter 2018, we placed the National Training Center into service and Subaru took occupancy. Subaru will purchase the property during the fourth quarter 2018. At closing, we estimate the gross purchase price will approximate $47.7 million, we expect to record a gain totaling approximately $3.5 million, and receive proceeds of approximately $45.2 million.

Finance Activity

As previously disclosed, on July 17, 2018, we amended our revolving credit facility to extend the maturity date from May 15, 2019 to July 15, 2022 with two six-month extensions. In addition, we lowered our interest rate borrowing margin by 10 basis points and reduced our financial covenant requirements.

On August 1, 2018, the MAP Venture refinanced its mortgage loan which reduced the interest rate to LIBOR + 2.45% capped at a total maximum interest rate of 6.0%, and extended the maturity date to August 1, 2023.

We have no outstanding balance on our $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2018.

We have $70.0 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand as of September 30, 2018.

Results for the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2018

Net loss allocated to common shares totaled ($43.0) million or ($0.24) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018 compared to a net income of $18.8 million or $0.11 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017. The 2018 results include an impairment charge totaling ($56.9) million, or ($0.32) per diluted share.

FFO available to common shares and units in the third quarter of 2018 totaled $63.2 million or $0.35 per diluted share versus $61.9 million or $0.35 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017. Our third quarter 2018 payout ratio ($0.18 common share distribution / $0.35 FFO per diluted share) was 51.4%.

Net income allocated to common shares totaled $14.1 million or $0.08 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2018 compared to net income of $42.2 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2017. The 2018 results include an impairment charge totaling ($56.9) million, or ($0.32) per diluted share.

Our FFO available to common shares and units for the first nine months of 2018 totaled $183.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share compared to FFO available to common shares and units of $175.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2017. Our first nine months 2018 FFO payout ratio ($0.54 common share distribution / $1.01 FFO per diluted share) was 53.5%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the third quarter of 2018, our Net Operating Income (NOI) excluding termination revenues and other income items increased 3.4% on a GAAP basis and increased 13.7% on a cash basis for our 76 same store properties, which were 93.1% and 92.4% occupied on September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively.

We leased approximately 526,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 336,000 square feet during the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter occupancy activity includes 140,000 square feet of renewals, 121,000 square feet of new leases and 75,000 square feet of tenant expansions. We have an additional 302,000 square feet of executed new leasing scheduled to commence subsequent to September 30, 2018.

We achieved a 75% tenant retention ratio in our core portfolio with net absorption of 50,000 square feet during the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter rental rate growth increased 11.4% as our renewal rental rates increased 6.3% and our new lease/expansion rental rates increased 17.1%, all on a GAAP basis.

At September 30, 2018, our core portfolio of 78 properties comprising 14.3 million square feet was 93.0% occupied and we are now 95.1% leased (reflecting new leases commencing after September 30, 2018).

Distributions

On September 11, 2018, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend distribution of $0.18 per common share that was paid on October 18, 2018 to shareholders of record as of October 4, 2018.

2018 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are adjusting our previously issued 2018 net income guidance of $0.29 to $0.35 per diluted share to $0.76 to $0.80 per diluted share and adjusting our previously issued 2018 FFO guidance of $1.35 to $1.41 per diluted share to $1.36 to $1.40 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2018 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2018 Range Less: Impairment & estimated net (gain) loss on sale of real estate transactions and promote income $0.69 to $0.73 Plus: Real estate depreciation, amortization (0.39) (0.39) 1.06 1.06 FFO per diluted share $1.36 to $1.40

Our 2018 FFO key assumptions to include:

Core Occupancy improving to a range of 94-95% by year-end 2018 and 95-96% leased;

13-14% GAAP increase in overall lease rates during 2018 with a resulting (1.5)-0% (decrease)/increase in 2018 same store GAAP NOI;

(2)-2% cash (decrease)/increase in overall lease rates during 2018 with a resulting 1-3% increase in 2018 same store cash NOI;

Speculative Revenue Target: $25.3 million, 96% achieved;

$0.18 per share quarterly dividend;

Acquisition Activity: Austin Investment, 50% of $537.0 million, or $268.5 million;

Sales Activity: $366.0 million, represents sales of evo and Northern Virginia Joint Venture;

One development start; and

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 182.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.

2019 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are introducing our 2019 net income guidance of $0.36 - $0.46 per diluted share and 2019 FFO guidance of $1.37 - $1.47 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2019 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2019 Range Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.36 to $0.46 Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization 1.01 1.01 FFO per diluted share $ 1.37 to $ 1.47

Our 2019 FFO key assumptions to include:

Core Occupancy improving to a range of 94-95% by year-end 2019 and 95-96% leased;

8-10% GAAP increase in overall lease rates;

2-4% cash increase in overall lease rates;

0-2% increase in 2019 same store GAAP NOI;

1-3% increase in 2019 same store cash NOI;

Speculative Revenue Target: $31.0 million, 65% achieved;

Change in Lease Accounting Treatment: $4.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share;

$0.18 per share quarterly dividend;

Acquisition Activity: none

Sales Activity: none;

One development start; and

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 182.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS (unaudited) Real estate investments: Operating properties $ 3,429,048 $ 3,832,348 Accumulated depreciation (845,674 ) (895,091 ) Operating real estate investments, net 2,583,374 2,937,257 Construction-in-progress 157,075 121,188 Land held for development 77,578 98,242 Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net 40,100 - Total real estate investments, net 2,858,127 3,156,687 Assets held for sale, net 297,194 392 Cash and cash equivalents 70,360 202,179 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,782 and $3,467 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 13,871 17,938 Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $13,562 and $13,645 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 178,013 169,760 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 167,782 194,621 Deferred costs, net 97,004 96,695 Intangible assets, net 55,139 64,972 Other assets 186,132 92,204 Total assets $ 3,923,622 $ 3,995,448 LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY Mortgage notes payable, net $ 322,588 $ 317,216 Unsecured term loan, net 248,677 248,429 Unsecured senior notes, net 1,366,272 1,365,183 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 116,994 107,074 Distributions payable 32,492 32,456 Deferred income, gains and rent 26,731 42,593 Acquired lease intangibles, net 17,680 20,274 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 826 - Other liabilities 14,559 15,623 Total liabilities $ 2,146,819 $ 2,148,848 Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity: Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 178,602,602 and 178,285,236 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 1,787 1,784 Additional paid-in-capital 3,223,817 3,218,564 Deferred compensation payable in common shares 14,021 12,445 Common shares in grantor trust, 977,120 and 894,736 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (14,021 ) (12,445 ) Cumulative earnings 674,599 660,174 Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,239 2,399 Cumulative distributions (2,150,463 ) (2,053,741 ) Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity 1,759,979 1,829,180 Noncontrolling interests 16,824 17,420 Total beneficiaries' equity 1,776,803 1,846,600 Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity $ 3,923,622 $ 3,995,448

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue Rents $ 107,580 $ 102,557 $ 321,597 $ 307,446 Tenant reimbursements 20,557 17,239 59,094 53,812 Termination fees 498 200 1,630 2,013 Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing 4,944 6,918 17,531 20,483 Other 1,419 1,524 5,290 3,395 Total revenue 134,998 128,438 405,142 387,149 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 37,833 36,847 115,052 110,947 Real estate taxes 12,433 11,235 37,272 34,062 Third party management expenses 2,612 2,619 9,605 7,391 Depreciation and amortization 43,900 42,429 130,908 132,584 General and administrative expenses 5,963 5,813 22,209 21,797 Provision for impairment 56,865 - 56,865 3,057 Total operating expenses 159,606 98,943 371,911 309,838 Operating income (loss) (24,608 ) 29,495 33,231 77,311 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,220 79 2,564 635 Interest expense (19,257 ) (19,732 ) (58,091 ) (61,473 ) Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (618 ) (577 ) (1,872 ) (1,807 ) Equity in income (loss) of Real Estate Ventures 1 (5,723 ) (1,182 ) (5,387 ) Net gain (loss) on disposition of real estate - - (35 ) 8,411 Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate - 953 2,859 953 Net gain on Real Estate Venture transactions - 13,758 37,263 28,340 Net income (loss) before income taxes (43,262 ) 18,253 14,737 46,983 Income tax (provision) benefit - 793 (158 ) 1,032 Net income (loss) (43,262 ) 19,046 14,579 48,015 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 339 (170 ) (167 ) (384 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust (42,923 ) 18,876 14,412 47,631 Distribution to preferred shareholders - - - (2,032 ) Preferred share redemption charge - - - (3,181 ) Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders (80 ) (73 ) (280 ) (245 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust $ (43,003 ) $ 18,803 $ 14,132 $ 42,173 PER SHARE DATA Basic income (loss) per Common Share $ (0.24 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 178,602,622 175,433,657 178,515,993 175,315,581 Diluted income (loss) per Common Share $ (0.24 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 178,602,622 176,835,022 179,752,544 176,599,332

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Funds from Operations: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (43,003 ) $ 18,803 $ 14,132 $ 42,173 Add (deduct): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units (359 ) 158 121 359 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders 80 73 280 245 Net gain on real estate venture transactions - (13,758 ) (37,263 ) (28,340 ) Net (gain) loss on disposition of real estate - - 35 (8,411 ) Provision for impairment 56,865 - 56,865 2,730 Other than temporary impairment of equity method investment - 4,844 - 4,844 Depreciation and amortization: Real property 35,011 34,742 104,798 104,340 Leasing costs including acquired intangibles 8,482 7,464 24,932 27,713 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 6,334 9,816 20,230 30,505 Partners’ share of consolidated real estate ventures (57 ) (54 ) (166 ) (177 ) Funds from operations $ 63,353 $ 62,088 $ 183,964 $ 175,981 Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders (157 ) (162 ) (528 ) (511 ) Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO) $ 63,196 $ 61,926 $ 183,436 $ 175,470 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.01 $ 0.99 Weighted-average shares/units outstanding - fully diluted 181,253,953 178,314,821 181,232,343 178,079,131 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.54 $ 0.48 FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share) 51.4 % 45.7 % 53.5 % 48.5 %

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 3rd QUARTER

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 93 properties owned by the Company as of September 30, 2018, a total of 76 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 14.2 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. As of September 30, 2018, two properties were recently completed/acquired, two properties were in development and five properties were in redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 92.9% during 2018 and 92.0% during 2017. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Revenue Rents $ 93,210 $ 90,854 Tenant reimbursements 19,109 16,793 Termination fees 498 200 Other 345 541 Total revenue 113,162 108,388 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 32,193 31,072 Real estate taxes 10,520 9,270 Net operating income $ 70,449 $ 68,046 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 3.5 % Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other $ 69,606 $ 67,305 Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other - percentage change over prior year 3.4 % Net operating income $ 70,449 $ 68,046 Straight line rents & other (1,978 ) (7,961 ) Above/below market rent amortization (406 ) (457 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 238 312 Non-cash ground rent 22 22 Cash - Net operating income $ 68,325 $ 59,962 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 13.9 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other $ 67,265 $ 59,161 Cash - Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other - percentage change over prior year 13.7 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net income (loss): $ (43,262 ) $ 19,046 Add/(deduct): Interest income (1,220 ) (79 ) Interest expense 19,257 19,732 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 618 577 Equity in (income) loss of Real Estate Ventures (1 ) 5,723 Net gain on Real Estate Venture transactions - (13,758 ) Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate - (953 ) Depreciation and amortization 43,900 42,429 General & administrative expenses 5,963 5,813 Income tax benefit - (793 ) Provision for impairment 56,865 - Consolidated net operating income 82,120 77,737 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (11,671 ) (9,691 ) Same store net operating income $ 70,449 $ 68,046

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – NINE MONTHS

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 93 properties owned by the Company as of September 30, 2018, a total of 73 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 13.0 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. As of September 30, 2018, five properties were recently completed/acquired, two properties were in development and five properties were in redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 92.9% during 2018 and 94.4% during 2017. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Revenue Rents $ 247,836 $ 249,669 Tenant reimbursements 49,750 47,914 Termination fees 1,630 1,536 Other 1,197 1,422 Total revenue 300,413 300,541 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 88,207 86,085 Real estate taxes 30,000 26,797 Net operating income $ 182,206 $ 187,659 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year -2.9 % Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other $ 179,379 $ 184,701 Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other - percentage change over prior year -2.9 % Net operating income $ 182,206 $ 187,659 Straight line rents & other (982 ) (5,943 ) Above/below market rent amortization (1,266 ) (2,244 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 561 697 Non-cash ground rent 67 67 Cash - Net operating income $ 180,586 $ 180,236 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 0.2 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other $ 177,096 $ 176,349 Cash - Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other - percentage change over prior year 0.4 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net income: $ 14,579 $ 48,015 Add/(deduct): Interest income (2,564 ) (635 ) Interest expense 58,091 61,473 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 1,872 1,807 Equity in loss of Real Estate Ventures 1,182 5,387 Net gain on Real Estate Venture transactions (37,263 ) (28,340 ) Net (gain) loss on disposition of real estate 35 (8,411 ) Net gain on sale of undepreciated assets (2,859 ) (953 ) Depreciation and amortization 130,908 132,584 General & administrative expenses 22,209 21,797 Income tax provision (benefit) 158 (1,032 ) Provision for impairment 56,865 3,057 Consolidated net operating income 243,213 234,749 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (61,007 ) (47,090 ) Same store net operating income $ 182,206 $ 187,659