17/10/2018 19:00:00

Brian J. Kernohan’s Support for Forest Conservation Wins SFI Inc. Award for Conservation Leadership

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Forestry Initiative Inc. (SFI) announced today that Brian J. Kernohan, Chief Sustainability Officer and Director of Policy at Hancock Natural Resource Group (HNRG) is the winner of the 2018 SFI Leadership in Conservation Award. This award, announced at the SFI Annual Conference, recognizes SFI Program Participants and individuals across the U.S. and Canada who drive conservation results through partnerships. 

“Some people are known for one singular, outstanding initiative and others are known for their thoughtful, creative, solutions-oriented approach to solving conservation challenges and for bringing others along with them. Whether as a member or former chair of the SFI Resources Committee, the SFI Emerging Issues Task Force, or SFI’s Conservation Impact Sounding Board, Brian’s collaboration skills have helped advance SFI’s thinking in critical areas,” said Kathy Abusow, President and CEO of SFI Inc. 

Kernohan’s strong leadership and collaboration skills can be seen in several research projects that are part of the SFI Conservation Impact Project and for his role on the SFI Conservation Impact Sounding Board. The SFI Conservation Impact Project is quantifying the conservation benefits of SFI’s work and the connection to sustainable supply chains. The research focuses on water, climate change and biodiversity. The Sounding Board consists of a diverse group of scientists and sustainability experts.

Under Kernohan’s leadership, HNRG is a key partner in the American Bird Conservancy's (ABC) Working Forests for The Birds Project. It focuses on Oregon’s Klamath Mountains and the pine and bottomland forests of the Southeastern U.S. to assess the relationship between forest management practices and benefits to at‑risk bird species on forestlands certified to SFI and lands subject to SFI Fiber Sourcing.

Kernohan is also heavily involved in NatureServe’s Conservation Values of Forests Project, which is developing and testing metrics for rapidly assessing the relative condition and function of ecosystems, enabling consistent and objective evaluation of biodiversity attributes. Both the NatureServe and ABC projects are developing new methods for evaluating habitats at regional and continental scales and feature unprecedented cross-boundary collaborative approaches.

“It really is impossible to overstate Brian’s contribution to forest conservation. As SFI works to develop clarity about the important conservation outcomes from managed forests, Brian’s leadership has been critical to growing the necessary partnerships and guiding the science to ensure the value of results,” said Paul Trianosky, SFI’s Chief Conservation Officer.

At Hancock Natural Resource Group, Kernohan is responsible for the sustainability and responsible investing program, and for public policy engagement. HNRG is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation. Based in Boston, HNRG’s timberland division manages approximately 6 million acres/2.4 million hectares of forests across the United States and in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Chile.

About the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® Inc. (SFI)

SFI® Inc. is a sustainability leader that stands for future forests. We are an independent, non-profit organization that provides supply chain assurances, delivers conservation leadership, and supports environmental education and community engagement. SFI works with the forest sector, brand owners, conservation groups, resource professionals, landowners, educators, local communities, Indigenous peoples, governments, and universities. SFI standards and on-product labels help consumers make responsible purchasing decisions. Additionally, we oversee the SFI Forest Partners® Program, which aims to increase supply of certified forest products, the SFI Conservation and Community Partnerships Grant Program, which funds research and community building, and Project Learning Tree®, which educates teachers and youth about forests and the environment. SFI Inc. is governed by an independent three chamber board of directors representing environmental, social, and economic sectors equally. SFI believes caring for forests improves everyone’s quality of life. Learn more: sfiprogram.org.

Media Contact: Daniel Pellegrom, VP, Communications

202-596-3452 /daniel.pellegrom@sfiprogram.org

SFI_00001_S_4clr.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
27
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
2
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
3
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
4
Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at OCT Pacific Northwest in Vancouver
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:47
Elmira Savings Bank Reports Third Quarter Earnings
19:40
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
19:40
PHI Group Signs Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Saigon Pho Palace JSC
19:26
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Closing on Private Placement
19:25
CAFEPRESS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
19:05
Bettina Ring Receives SFI President’s Award
19:01
Long-Time DISYS Employee Arthur Levitt Promoted to VP
19:00
Jay Jensen Wins the Dr. Sharon Haines Memorial Award for Innovation and Leadership in Sustainability
19:00
Brian J. Kernohan’s Support for Forest Conservation Wins SFI Inc. Award for Conservation Leadership

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 20:04:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-17 21:04:33 - 2018-10-17 20:04:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY