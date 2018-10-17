CAFEPRESS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of CafePress Inc. (“CafePress” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: PRSS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Snapfish, LLC (“Snapfish”). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of CafePress will receive $1.48 in cash for each share of CafePress common stock.

If you own common stock of CafePress and purchased any shares before September 28, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

