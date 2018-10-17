17/10/2018 18:06:44

Christian Cutter Selected as Executive Vice President of Academics for ResponsiveEd

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResponsiveEd, one of the largest public charter school systems in the nation, is pleased to announce Christian Cutter, Ed.D. as its executive vice president of academics. He is responsible for educational policy and academic programs including budget development, accountability, curriculum enhancement, and the encouragement and improvement of teaching and learning.

Cutter brings more than 20 years of experience in the areas of development, implementation, evaluation, and continuous academic improvement. He comes to ResponsiveEd after serving as assistant superintendent at Option for Youth/Opportunities for Learning in Pasadena, California and prior to that, as president of Citizens of the World Charter Schools in Los Angeles, California. This, after more than two decades dedicated to school districts in Colorado as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, executive director of schools, and assistant superintendent.

“Dr. Cutter’s experience and success with large districts and support of public charter schools and their mission define what we are looking for in a leader and trailblazer for our academics team,” says ResponsiveEd CEO Chuck Cook. “He has a track record of implementing innovative solutions resulting in improved student performance and a motivated, organized culture among team members.”

Cutter earned his Doctorate in Administration from Nova Southeastern University. He has a Master of Arts in Administration from the University of Colorado at Denver and Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Western Ontario. Cutter has also earned a diploma in child psychology from International Correspondence School and diplomas in primary and secondary education from Toronto Montessori Institute.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based,  personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

Stay Connected:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/responsiveed

Twitter: www.twitter.com/responsiveed

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/responsiveed

Instagram: www.instagram.com/responsiveeducation

Attachment

Billy Rudolph

Responsive Education Solutions

972-316-3663 x379

brudolph@responsiveed.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
26
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
2
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
3
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Edge Legal Marketing Chosen Among Top Advertising Agencies in New Jersey Law Journal Best of 2018 Survey

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:09
The CMO Club Announces Winners in 10 Distinguished Categories for The 2018 CMO Awards
18:06
Christian Cutter Selected as Executive Vice President of Academics for ResponsiveEd
18:05
Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Updates Shareholders
18:05
Retail Business Services Commits to Removing Artificial Ingredients from All Private Brand Products for Consumers by 2025
18:04
Huawei and STEALTHbits Jointly Launch NAS File Security Audit Solution to Protect Sensitive Data of Enterprises and Organizations
18:03
Enable Me Announces Vintage MOTOmed Viva 2 Video Contest in celebration of National Physical Therapy Month; The Most Creative Video About the Classic Viva 2 Wins A New MOTOmed Muvi
18:02
MediXall.com Announces Appointment of Ambassador Ned L. Siegel to its Board of Directors
18:00
Twilio Announces the General Availability of Flex, Fueling the Next Generation of the Contact Center
18:00
Twilio Announces Autopilot, Enabling Millions of Developers to Build Omnichannel Bot Experiences That Don't Suck

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 18:31:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-17 19:31:55 - 2018-10-17 18:31:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY