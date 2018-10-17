17/10/2018 13:30:43

Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) announced today that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  The Company will discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information: 

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 698-6931 (U.S.) or (805) 905-2993 (International) and refer to Conference ID: 178-3678.  An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://www.collegiumpharma.com/.  An archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on becoming the leader in responsible pain management by developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated products for people suffering from pain and our communities. 

About Xtampza ER

Xtampza® ER is Collegium’s first product utilizing the DETERx technology platform. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone approved by the FDA for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Contact:

Alex Dasalla

adasalla@collegiumpharma.com

 

