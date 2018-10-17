16/10/2018 23:00:00

ConnectWise Reveals Plan for Inaugural IT Nation Connect Conference in Australia

Three-day partner event will give APAC technology solution providers 

the opportunity to learn and network with peers and product experts

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plans for the first-ever IT Nation Connect in APAC have been unveiled by ConnectWise, a software company that connects technology teams to the solutions, services and resources necessary for success. The 25-27 March conference on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, will provide technology solution industry professionals with three days of business best practices, hands-on product training, networking opportunities and a keynote address from ConnectWise CEO Arnie Bellini.

Stuart Applegate, Director, IT Nation International Community for ConnectWise, said the idea to bring the popular IT Nation Connect gathering to APAC was inspired by the company’s Australia and New Zealand partners. He said those who have travelled to IT Nation events in the United States and those who attend local IT Nation Share (formerly ConnectWise Users Groups) meetings have been vocal about their desire to have an IT Nation Connect event closer to home. When combined with the results of a recent survey in which 95 percent of respondents indicated they would be interested in attending an event of this type in Australia, the decision to organise an APAC-based IT Nation Connect conference was easy.

“We debuted our first IT Nation partner conference in the United States 14 years ago and have watched the annual event in Orlando, Florida, grow into one of the largest gatherings of IT professionals in the world with its more than 3,000 attendees,” Applegate said. “We’re excited to add an Australian event to give IT service providers who live and work in the APAC region the opportunity to more easily access the innovative ideas and educational opportunities that have been available to their peers in the United States.”

Dean Calvert is one of ConnectWise’s Australia-based partners who has travelled to Orlando on several occasions for its annual conference. The Managing Director of Calvert Technologies said he is looking forward to an event designed especially for partners in the APAC region.  

“Spending time with other ConnectWise users and experts who are willing to share their knowledge and ideas about how to grow an IT services business was both inspiring and beneficial,” Calvert said. “The fact that ConnectWise has listened to its partners and is bringing us together in Australia clearly demonstrates how ConnectWise understands its community.”

IT Nation Connect attendees will experience three impactful days of speakers, sessions and peer networking opportunities focused on in-depth product training, business best practices and thought leadership that drives business growth. The conference will include at least 30 hours of breakout sessions and two keynote addresses.

Applegate said he expects more than 300 professionals to attend the inaugural IT Nation Connect conference in Australia to connect, collaborate and grow with the best minds in the industry. “We are incredibly excited about providing our partners around the world a community that gives them the tools and knowledge they need for their businesses,” he said.

To register or to learn more about APAC’s inaugural IT Nation Connect conference next year, click here. Details about the upcoming IT Nation Connect in Orlando, scheduled for Nov. 7-9, are found here.

Follow ConnectWise

LinkedIn

ConnectWise Blog

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise

is a software company that connects technology teams to the solutions, services and resources necessary for success. Our award-winning business management platform automates the full lifecycle of technology service delivery, from sales and service to project tracking and back-office functions, for more than 22,000 partners in more than 70 countries. We believe in an open ecosystem, the power of choice and providing a single pane of glass view. With more than 35 years of experience, ConnectWise software solutions deliver the support companies want at each step of their business journey. For more information, visit www.ConnectWise.com.

Press Contacts

Diane Rose for ConnectWise

diane@dkrcomms.com

Brittan Collett

BCollett@ConnectWise.com

ConnectWise-horiz-master-highres.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
30
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
15
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
2
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
3
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis
4
Hudson Technologies Enters Into Extension Letter Related to Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement
5
Majestic Holdings Enters Into Discussions For Joint Partnership Agreement To Grow Hemp And Process CBD

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16 Oct
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors (JT)
16 Oct
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. Buyout
16 Oct
Witt O’Brien’s Announces Progress Report on US Virgin Islands Recovery
16 Oct
Verizon provides three free months of mobile service in Bay and Gulf Counties, Florida
16 Oct
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals To Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Business Update On November 8, 2018
16 Oct
EMEX, LLC Recruits Industry Leader as Board Member
16 Oct
ConnectWise Reveals Plan for Inaugural IT Nation Connect Conference in Australia
16 Oct
Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on November 7
16 Oct
MGX Minerals Announces Record Date for Dividend of ZincNyx Energy Solutions Shares; Provides Public Listing Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 00:10:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-17 01:10:50 - 2018-10-17 00:10:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY