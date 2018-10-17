17/10/2018 03:01:51

Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

Related content
04:07 - 
Ctrip and Trip.com Make Four Commitments at Illegal Wil..
11 Oct - 
Ctrip Partners with 30K to Bring Frequent Flyer Benefit..
09 Oct - 
Ctrip Launches 2018 October National Day Holiday Travel..

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte formalizes Ctrip and KLM cooperation to further develop China-Europe flight routes

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip.com International (Ctrip) and Pieter Elbers, President and CEO of KLM, oversaw the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Ctrip and KLM. The agreement represents one of the most significant outcomes of the Netherlands-China Trade and Economic Forum, and a milestone for cooperation in the civil aviation industry under the framework of the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year.

Founded in 1919, KLM is the oldest airline in the world operating under its original name. Air France-KLM Group, its parent company, is one of the most important airlines operating flight routes between China and Europe. Pieter Elbers, President and CEO of KLM, said, "With so many complementary areas across our businesses and supply chains, the partnership with Ctrip has the potential to help us realize significant innovations in areas including customer service, data operations, flight route development, and product marketing. This will help to solidify and grow The Netherlands’ position as the ‘Gateway to Europe’ for Chinese travelers and enterprises.”

As an important partner of KLM in the Chinese market, Ctrip will deepen its cooperation with KLM under the framework of the agreement. Leveraging its large base of mid and high-end business customers, Ctrip is committed to helping foreign airlines develop innovative membership service systems, and to providing passengers with more abundant and distinctive travel products.

Xiong Xing, Ctrip’s CTO and CEO of Air Ticketing Business Unit, said, "KLM has rich and long-standing experience in operating flight routes, and Ctrip has great advantages in technology and customer service. With so many complementary areas across our businesses and supply chains, the cooperation announced today has the potential to help the global travel industry realize significant innovations in areas including customer service, data operations, flight route development, and product marketing."

Along with the continuous expansion of its global footprint, Ctrip’s international air ticketing business has maintained solid growth momentum, increasing 40% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018. Trip.com, Ctrip Group’s independent international travel brand, also recorded triple-digit growth in air ticket bookings for seven consecutive quarters. The direct booking business of Ctrip’s online travel search platform SkyScanner has seen rapid growth, with an approximately 600% increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2018 as synergies with Ctrip have become increasingly apparent.

With 2018 officially designated as “EU-China Tourism Year”, the cooperation between China and Europe in the civil aviation industry has further deepened, with several new flight routes recently beginning operation.

Ctrip’s new travel trend report shows that Europe is increasingly a popular destination for Chinese tourists. In 2017, the number of Chinese outbound tourists to Europe ranked second among all continents, increasing 26.3% compared with 2016. Average travel spending per person also increased by 36% year-on-year.

Netherlands is known as the “Gateway to Europe” and is China's third largest trading partner in the EU. China is also regarded as the most important market in Asia by major European airlines.

CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun said, “With the great opportunities presented by the EU-China Tourism Year, Ctrip will help more Chinese tourists travel to Europe, broadening horizons and benefiting business partners in the region. We hope Chinese tourists can become a bridge promoting trade cooperation, cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy between China and Europe.”

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travellers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

For further information, please contact:

International PR

Ctrip.com International, ltd.

Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455

Email: Pr@ctrip.com

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d1a8e43-ac42-4a9c-b622-d0cc6ab948b8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d9b7647-a621-4e22-b89c-d38929c2b99c

ctrip logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

04:07 CTRP
Ctrip and Trip.com Make Four Commitments at Illegal Wildlife Trade London Conference 2018
03:01 CTRP
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
11 Oct CTRP
Ctrip Partners with 30K to Bring Frequent Flyer Benefits to Chinese Users
09 Oct CTRP
Ctrip Launches 2018 October National Day Holiday Travel Report
27 Sep T
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Ryanair, Ctrip.com International, CyrusOne, Fabrinet, Celgene, and AT&T — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
10 Sep CTRP
CTRIP, UNDP, CICETE and CTA Launches Safe and Responsible Travel Initiative
06 Sep CTRP
Trip.com Launches Emergency Response Plan Following Hokkaido Earthquake
30 Jul CTRP
Ctrip’s Gourmet List Holds Restaurant Evaluation Session for “Taste the City” Food List in Hong Kong
27 Jul CTRP
Ctrip Partners with Skyscanner to Release Summer 2018 Global Football Fan Travel Trends Report
24 Jul CTRP
Ctrip Launches First Travel Concept Store in Dubai International Airport

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
2
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis
3
resTORbio Announces Additional RTB101 Phase 2b Data Demonstrating Decreased Incidence of Laboratory-Confirmed RTIs with Severe Symptoms, Total Infections and UTIs
4
Novan Extends Technical Production Capacity and Reaches Agreement with Orion Corporation
5
MobiledgeX Joins the Telecom Infra Project’s EDGE APPLICATION DEVELOPER Project GROUP

Related stock quotes

Ctrip.com International,.. 34.49 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

04:07
Ctrip and Trip.com Make Four Commitments at Illegal Wildlife Trade London Conference 2018
03:01
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
02:40
Community Bank of the Bay Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Private Placement and Redemption of Preferred Stock
02:29
Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at OCT Pacific Northwest in Vancouver
02:20
Oceana NYC Gala Raises $1.5 Million for the Oceans
02:11
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
01:17
Lucky Minerals Inc. identifie deux systèmes porphyriques minéralisés avec des valeurs Cu-Mo anormales sur son projet Fortuna (Fortuna Project) en Équateur
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN)
00:52
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 04:37:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-17 05:37:39 - 2018-10-17 04:37:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY