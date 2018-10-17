Data Respons ASA: Share capital increase - private placement of 2.9 million shares to the sellers of IT Sonix and XPURE

Related content Data Respons ASA: Invitation to presentation of third q.. Data Respons ASA: Data Respons acquires technology comp.. Data Respons ASA: Contract in Sweden of SEK 38 million

With reference to stock exchange notice, October 10, 2018 regarding the acquisition of IT Sonix GmbH ("IT Sonix") and XPURE GmbH ("XPURE").

In accordance with the share purchase agreement closed at October 10, 2018, a part of the consideration is a private placement of 2.9 million shares in Data Respons ASA to the sellers of IT Sonix and XPURE to be issued within one month after the closing of the transaction.

The Board of Data Respons ASA has accordingly in a meeting today approved a private placement of 2.9 million shares to the former owners of IT Sonix and XPURE. The placement price is based on the weighted average traded price of the Data Respons share on the Oslo Stock Exchange of each trade day during the period of twenty (20) business days before the 9 October 2018, resulting in a share price of NOK 25.77.

The number of shares outstanding will with this transaction increase from 55 344 173 shares to 58 244 173 shares.

For further information:

Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918.

Rune Wahl, CFO, Data Respons ASA, tel. + 47 950 36 046

About Data Respons

Data Respons is a full-service, independent technology company and a leading player in the IoT, Industrial digitalisation and the embedded solutions market. We provide R&D services and embedded solutions to OEM companies, system integrators and vertical product suppliers in a range of market segments such as Transport & Automotive, Industrial Automation, Telecom & Media, Space, Defense & Security, Medtech, Energy & Maritime, and Finance & Public Sector.

Data Respons ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Ticker: DAT), and is part of the information technology index. The company has offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Taiwan. www.datarespons.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Data Respons ASA via Globenewswire