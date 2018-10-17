17/10/2018 00:27:44

EM Key Solutions is now SDVOSB (CVE) verified

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EM Key Solutions (EMKS), a growing provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions and other services for the federal government, is proud to announce their Service-disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business certification has been approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE). After successfully completing the CVE process, this certification verifies EMKS SDVOSB status and meets the requirements of 38 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) § 74.12 to do business with federal government agencies as well as large corporations, as an SDVOSB. This verification enables EMKS to participate in federally-mandated Veterans First Contracting Program opportunities as well as supporting other partners doing business in the VA.

“It’s truly an honor to have served my country and now have the opportunity to continue to serve the United States government and our veterans,” said Mike Snyder, President and Chief Executive Officer of EM Key Solutions. Mr. Snyder added, “This is a key step in EMKS’ continuing efforts to extend our Corporate capabilities in support of our clients in meeting their missions.”

About EM Key Solutions

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions (EMKS) is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) offering a broad range of services to support Federal Government enterprises in meeting their mission requirements and business demands. EMKS is an IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health IT, Integration and Development, and Software Testing. EMKS leadership has an exceptional record of past performance with core capabilities in Requirements Management; Software Development & Maintenance; Systems Integration; Software Testing Services; Web & SharePoint Development; E-Learning - Instructional Design & Delivery; Theatre Systems Support, Systems Training, and Management Consulting Services.

EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management lifecycle at the most competitive rates.

Visit EMKS on the web at https://emkeysolutions.com.

Contact:

EM Key Solutions, Inc.

Phone: 540-287-7126

EM Key logo.png

