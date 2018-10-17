16/10/2018 23:07:35

EMEX, LLC Recruits Industry Leader as Board Member

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) and EMEX, LLC (www.energymarketexchange.com) announced today that David Brewster, an energy industry leader and former President and Co-founder of EnerNOC, is joining the EMEX board of directors. 

David Co-founded EnerNOC in 2001. During his 16-year tenure, David built the world’s largest demand response and energy services provider for utility, commercial and industrial customers, serving more than 70,000 client sites worldwide. In addition to demand response, EnerNOC’s product offering included energy procurement advisory services, utility bill management solutions, energy management software and services, and energy storage solutions. In 2007, EnerNOC went public on the NASDAQ stock exchange. In August 2017, David led EnerNOC in its sale to Enel, a multinational energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy.

David Brewster commented, “Volatile energy prices and an expanding universe of alternatives in both retail and wholesale energy markets create enormous complexity and opportunity for commercial and industrial customers today. EMEX’s experienced team and leading technology platform help customers successfully navigate this dynamic landscape. I am excited to join EMEX’s board of directors to help scale the company through continued product innovation, world-class advisory services, rapid organic growth, and strategic add-on acquisitions.”

Dan Marzuola, President and CEO of EMEX, added, “David brings a wealth of experience and professional skills that will provide valuable contributions to our management team, especially in terms of his knowledge related to energy technology services. David adds significant strength to our board by further diversifying the group’s skills and experiences, specifically as it relates to successfully integrating acquisitions and growing an international presence.”

Luke Plumpton, Partner at O2 Investment Partners, remarked, “David’s technology background and global experiences will help propel EMEX to the next level. We are lucky to have him as part of the team and welcome him aboard.”

About O2 Investment Partners: O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire a majority interest in lower middle market manufacturing, niche distribution, and select service and technology businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value.

O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. 

About EMEX, LLC: EMEX is a technology-driven service provider that facilitates the brokerage of electricity and natural gas procurement in regulated and deregulated markets across the United States. EMEX’s proprietary enterprise software solution provides an innovative procurement technology that uncovers the lowest rates for electricity and natural gas supply, specifically in commercial and industrial end markets. EMEX’s highly skilled team educates customers about the workings of and options available in the retail electric and natural gas markets in order to ensure the client purchases the most suitable and competitive energy contract. EMEX is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional operations in Dallas, Texas; Waco, Texas; and Trenton, New Jersey.

Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com ; www.energymarketexchange.com 

CONTACT: Luke Plumpton, Partner, O2 Investment Partners (lplumpton@o2investment.com)

