Enable Me Announces Vintage MOTOmed Viva 2 Video Contest in celebration of National Physical Therapy Month; The Most Creative Video About the Classic Viva 2 Wins A New MOTOmed Muvi

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of users of the MOTOmed Viva 2 movement therapy device, first introduced more than a decade ago, have a chance to win an upgrade to the new, ultra-modern MOTOmed Muvi by entering a contest sponsored by Tampa-based Enable Me to see who can produce the most creative video about their vintage Viva 2.

“Call it vintage, antique, historic, nostalgic, got-character, high-mileage or much-loved, we are seeking imaginative and inspired short video stories about your used old Viva 2,” explained Mike Laky, CEO of Enable Me, the largest importer, marketer and distributor of the Reck MOTOmed line of movement therapy devices in the United States and Caribbean.

HAVE SOME FUN!

“Have some fun and get those creative juices flowing to produce the best video and you could win the state-of-the-art Muvi free,” Laky declared. “The Muvi has so many more features and applications making it the gold standard today in the movement therapy field.”

First place winner will receive a new Muvi plus a $500 donation to the charity of their choice. Second place winner will receive 50% off the retail price of a new Muvi plus a $250 donation to the charity of their choice. Third place winner will receive a 25% discount off the retail price of a new Muvi plus a $100 donation to charity of their choice.

The nationwide contest is open to all healthcare facilities and individuals that own a MOTOmed Viva 2.  All entries must be submitted by Midnight EST Nov. 9, 2018.

Entries will initially be judged by a panel of experts, with five finalists announced on Facebook November 14. From the five finalists, Facebook fans will vote with Likes for first, second and third place with the voting ending at noon EST on November 19.  The top 3 winners will then be announced on Facebook November 21.

To register and to see full contest details, CLICK HERE or visit www.enableme.com/win-a-new-motomed-muvi.

Media Contact:

Andrew Bowen, APR

404-822-3309

ab@clearviewcom.com

 

