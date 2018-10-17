17/10/2018 13:30:00

Epazz Patent Pending Blockchain Electric Health Care Records Technology Will Help Prevent Data Breaches and Will Support Hyperledger Standards

Recent US Health and Human Services report on health care data breaches Demonstrates the Need for Our Technology

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company’s patent pending Blockchain Electronic Health Care Records Technology will support Hyperledger standards. Hyperledger is a wide-use open source blockchain solution. Epazz has been using Hyperledger solutions to speed the development of its new blockchain products. The company has been providing electronic health care records cloud software for over six years.

Our patent pending technology will help curb the number of health care data breaches that occur. According to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), there were over 477 health care data breaches in 2017, which affected over 5.579 million patient records. The breaches cost $408 per record. Epazz believes that by using blockchain technology, records will be distributed across the blockchain and will have a level of encryption that can only be unlocked with the patient’s digital key. The company will be developing application programming interfaces, which it will license to other EHRs (Electronic Health Records providers), hospitals and payers.

An article from the Milwaukee Business Journal, “How Blockchain technology is transforming healthcare cybersecurity,” provides more details on how blockchain technology offers many benefits for cybersecurity.  

Epazz CEO, Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We are expanding the possibilities of our cloud health care software with the new usages of blockchain to provide our current customers and potential customers greater flexibility and functionality. We believe these efforts will help us increase revenue.”

Epazz reported its unaudited second quarter results for 2018. The company reported revenue of $386,961, compared with $385,163 for the second quarter of 2017. The company reported an operating income of $35,963. This is a substantial turnaround in the company’s financial position. Additionally, the company’s interest expenses have substantially decreased, dropping from $50,973 for the second quarter of 2017 to just $20,062 for the second quarter of 2018.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc., specializes in enterprise cryptocurrency blockchain mobile apps and cloud business process software, with more than 500 repeat customers. The new Bitcoin Mobile app is a financial technology company that offers unique software that allows consumers to acquire Bitcoin at the point of sale. The consumer can then use the cryptocurrency or digital currency to make a purchase at the store with ease. Epazz technology makes it easy to convert legacy systems into cloud business process software, for which the company then charges an annual subscription fee. Epazz has acquired 11 software companies that have converted or are in the process of converting their legacy software products to cloud software using Epazz technology. Epazz then markets the new cloud-based solutions to new and existing customers. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ (a room scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negative forms thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact:

         Investor Relations

         mailto:investors@epazz.net

         (312) 955-8161

         www.epazz.com

58d1a63b4eaabc000455e87d_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
25
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
4
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
5
GrowLife, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Renowned Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Equipment Supplier EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc.

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:53
UNEX Manufacturing Introduces New Online Flow Cell Configurator at Assembly Show 2018 in Booth 1119
13:50
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Armstrong World Industries, Cloudera, Cameco, Mistras Group, Cray, and Medical Transcription Billing — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
13:49
Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
13:48
One Horizon Group and Shareholder Zhanming Wu Execute Settlement Agreement Resolving All Litigation
13:46
Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
13:45
Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Fluocinonide Cream USP, 0.05%
13:45
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within New York, KB Home, Sangamo Therapeutics, INTL FCStone, Maiden, and MobileIron — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
13:45
Cemtrex Announces Settlement of Class Action Securities Lawsuit & Derivative Actions
13:40
Listing of bond loan issued by Rikshem AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (614/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 14:09:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-17 15:09:52 - 2018-10-17 14:09:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY