Exchange announcement on the results of government debt securities primary placement auctions

Riga, Latvia, 2018-10-17 11:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
ISIN code of the security
LV0000570158
Date of competitive multi-price auction
17.10.2018
Settlement date
19.10.2018
Maturity date
12.05.2023
Supply value for competitive multi-price auction (EUR)
32 000 000
Total value bid at competitive multi-price auction (EUR)
130 400 000
Total value placed via competitive multi-price auction (EUR)
32 000 000
Number of participants at competitive multi-price auction
4
Maximum admissible yield as specified by State Treasury (%)
0.550
Fixed income (coupon) rate (%)
0.250
Average volume-weighted and top bid yield in executed bids (%)
0.497 and 0.530
Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q3 of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.130 billion EUR.
Nasdaq Baltic
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.