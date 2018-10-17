Exela Technologies, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 8, 2018

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a leader in location agnostic Business Process Automation (“BPA”), today announced that it will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the third quarter 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 8, 2018. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.

Hosting the call, and reviewing the results will be Ron Cogburn, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.exelatech.com/investor-relations .

Third Quarter 2018 Results Webcast and Call Access Information

Date: November 8, 2018 Time: 5:00 p.m. (EST) Webcast (listen-only): https://investors.exelatech.com/investor-relations Call-in Numbers: 833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start) International: 412-902-6724 Passcode: Exela Earnings Call

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through November 15, 2018 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 10124229. A replay will also be archived on the investor relations website https://investors.exelatech.com/investor-relations

About Exela:

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) is a global business process automation leader combining industry-specific and industry-agnostic enterprise software and solutions with decades of experience. Our BPA suite of solutions are deployed in banking, healthcare, insurance and other industries to support mission critical environments. Exela is a leader in workflow automation, attended and unattended cognitive automation, digital mailrooms, print communications, and payment processing with deployments across the globe.

Exela partners with customers to improve user experience and quality through operational efficiency. Exela serves over 3,700 customers across more than 50 countries, through a secure, cloud-enabled global delivery model. We are 22,000 employees strong across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Our customer list includes 60% of the Fortune® 100, along with many of the world’s largest retail chains, banks, law firms, healthcare insurance payers and providers and telecom companies. Find out more at www.exelatech.com

