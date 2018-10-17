17/10/2018 21:06:45

Exela Technologies, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 8, 2018

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a leader in location agnostic Business Process Automation (“BPA”), today announced that it will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the third quarter 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 8, 2018. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.

Hosting the call, and reviewing the results will be Ron Cogburn, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.exelatech.com/investor-relations.

Third Quarter 2018 Results Webcast and Call Access Information

Date:November 8, 2018 
Time:5:00 p.m. (EST) 
Webcast (listen-only):

https://investors.exelatech.com/investor-relations

 
Call-in Numbers:833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start) 
International:412-902-6724 
Passcode:Exela Earnings Call 

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through November 15, 2018 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 10124229. A replay will also be archived on the investor relations website https://investors.exelatech.com/investor-relations

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, https://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Exela:

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) is a global business process automation leader combining industry-specific and industry-agnostic enterprise software and solutions with decades of experience. Our BPA suite of solutions are deployed in banking, healthcare, insurance and other industries to support mission critical environments. Exela is a leader in workflow automation, attended and unattended cognitive automation, digital mailrooms, print communications, and payment processing with deployments across the globe.

Exela partners with customers to improve user experience and quality through operational efficiency. Exela serves over 3,700 customers across more than 50 countries, through a secure, cloud-enabled global delivery model. We are 22,000 employees strong across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Our customer list includes 60% of the Fortune® 100, along with many of the world’s largest retail chains, banks, law firms, healthcare insurance payers and providers and telecom companies. Find out more at www.exelatech.com

Follow Exela on Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech

Follow Exela on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/11174620/

Contact: Jim Mathias, VP IR

E: ir@exelatech.com 

W: investors.exelatech.com

T: 972-821-5808

exela.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
28
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
2
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
3
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
4
Atos and Siemens team up to enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud
5
Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at OCT Pacific Northwest in Vancouver

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:20
Northern Spirits Biosciences Group Announces Symbolic Launch of Corporate Website
21:18
OpGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
21:18
1877 Church is Born-Again as Extraordinary CA Wine Country Residence
21:16
Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends
21:15
Larson Electronics Releases 150KVA Heavy-Duty Portable Power Distribution Station
21:15
Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
21:15
Crown Castle Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results, Provides Outlook for Full Year 2019 and Announces 7% Increase to Common Stock Dividend
21:15
ECN Capital Closes the Sale of 55% of Existing Rail Portfolio
21:10
STITCH FIX, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Stitch Fix, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 21:38:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-17 22:38:08 - 2018-10-17 21:38:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY