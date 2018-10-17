17/10/2018 16:15:03

FIT Biotech Oy: Conversion of FIT Biotech Oy's Convertible Capital Notes into shares

FIT Biotech Oy

Company release October 17, 2018 at 06:15 PM EET

Conversion of FIT Biotech Oy's Convertible Capital Notes into shares

Related to Convertible Note and Warrant Programmes established on December 22, 2017 between the FIT Biotech Oy ("Company") and Alpha Blue Ocean ("ABO") the Company's Board of Directors have resolved on October 17, 2018 to approve ABO's request relating to the funding programme to convert EUR 120,000 worth of Convertible Capital Notes into the Company's K shares.

Due to the conversion of the Convertible Capital Notes, the Company transfers 300,000,000 new K shares in the Company to ABO with the conversion price of EUR 0.0004 per share and the share capital of the Company will be increased by EUR 120,000.00. The Board authorization is based on General Meeting April 12, 2018.

The Company holds 1,001,924,221 K shares.

The K shares will be admitted to trading on First North Finland on or about October 22, 2018.

After this transaction FIT Biotech Oy has listed shares amounting to 3,082,307,467 K shares.

FIT BIOTECH OY

Board of Directors

For further information:

CEO Erkki Pekkarinen

Tel: +358 44 027 0080

E-mail: erkki.pekkarinen@fitbiotech.com

Certified Advisor: Aalto Capital Partners Oy, tel. +358 40 587 7000

About FIT Biotech

FIT Biotech Oy is a biotechnology company established in 1995. The company develops and licenses its patented GTU® (Gene Transport Unit) vector technology for new-generation medical treatments. GTU® is a gene transport technology that meets an important medical challenge in the usability of gene therapy and DNA vaccines.

FIT Biotech applies GTU® technology in its drug development programmes. Application areas include cancer (gene therapy) and infectious diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis, as well as animal vaccines.

FIT Biotech shares are listed on the First North Finland marketplace maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

