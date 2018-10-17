17/10/2018 01:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN)

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Trevena, Inc. (“Trevena” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TRVN) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Trevena securities between May 2, 2018 and October 8, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors material adverse facts about the company’s interactions with the FDA. Specifically, Trevena is alleged to have misled its shareholders to believe that the company’s April 28, 2016 “End-of-Phase 2 Meeting” with the FDA was far more successful than it actually was.  The Company did so by issuing a press release entitled “Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine” on May 2, 2016, in which the company announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV 130), and was “very pleased” with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA. In reality, the FDA disagreed with Trevena on several key factors relating to whether oliceridine would ultimately be approved for commercial distribution. Trevena’s filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the company in gaining ultimate FDA approval.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 10, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

