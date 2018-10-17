Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors (JT)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Jianpu Technology Inc. investors (“Jianpu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JT ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

Jianpu operates a mobile platform that recommends loans underwritten by Chinese subprime lenders, including Qudian Inc. (“Qudian”), and PPDAI Group Inc. (“PPDAI”).

On November 16, 2017, Jianpu conducted its initial public offering of American depositary shares at a price of $8.00 per share.

On November 21, 2017, however, Chinese regulators banned the issuance of new online peer-to-peer licenses, citing improper and illegal practices by lenders such as Qudian and PPDAI. On this news, Jianpu’s share price fell more than 30%, to close at just $4.90 per share on Nov. 24, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

