17/10/2018 22:13:01

Guard Dog, Inc. Eliminates Liabilities in Debt for Equity Swap

BOULDER CITY, Nev., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE --  Guard Dog, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GRDO), announced today, that it has eliminated its debt through an agreement to convert one creditor’s debt to Preferred Class “D” shares, and the mutual rescission of an obligation to another creditor.  The ownership of the Preferred Class D shares has been transferred to a third party.  The latest financials will now reflect a clean balance sheet.

In a separate agreement the owner of the newly created Preferred Class D shares has agreed to use them to exercise voting rights only, and not convert them to common shares for a period of at least 10 years.  This makes the debt conversion completely non-dilutive for at least that period.  The agreement will carry forward should ownership of the preferred shares be transferred in the future.

Guard Dog President and CEO, George Sharp, commented on the company’s path forward, “Guard Dog is committed to acting in the best interests of the shareholders and I believe that these non-dilutive agreements to eliminate the debt illustrates that commitment. We now expect to have the completed and clean financials presented to OTC Markets by the end of next week for their inspection towards our goal of bringing the company current again.”

Guard Dog management again cautions prospective buyers of its common stock, that there is no guarantee that the attempt to make Guard Dog a viable entity will be successful and admonishes the public to be aware that investments in penny stocks like Guard Dog, while occasionally rewarding, can be extremely risky.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Guard Dog, Inc.

1022 Nevada Highway

Boulder CIty, NV 89005

702-840-4433

logowhite.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
28
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
2
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
3
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
4
Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at OCT Pacific Northwest in Vancouver
5
Atos and Siemens team up to enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:48
Meridian Bioscience to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018
22:48
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO MCHP ALNY MGTI CPB CHGG ADNT TRVN SFIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
22:45
Euronet Enters New One Billion Dollar Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility
22:43
Edtechx Holdings Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Full Over-Allotment Option
22:30
Apergy Wins Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award
22:28
Smithfield Foods Donates $50,000 to North Carolina FFA to Fund Facility Upgrades
22:26
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Significant Investment Activity, Third Quarter 2018 Results, Narrows 2018 Guidance and Provides Initial 2019 Guidance
22:25
Black & Veatch Announces Results of First-Ever Feasibility Study of a Hyperloop in the United States, Confirms Commercial Viability of Virgin Hyperloop One Technology
22:23
Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 23:08:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-18 00:08:51 - 2018-10-17 23:08:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY