Heartland Dental Wraps Up 2018 Partnering for Excellence Series

Effingham, Illinois, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Dental recently completed its annual three-part series, Partnering for Excellence, which offers partnership, leadership, and clinical training for supported dentists. Heartland Dental currently supports 1,300 dentists in over 875 dental offices in 37 states. 

“Partnering for Excellence is a great way for supported dentists to advance themselves as clinicians and leaders,” said Rick Workman, DMD, Founder and Executive Chairman at Heartland Dental. “This series features presentations from Heartland Dental senior executives and business leaders from across the country as speakers on a wide range of thoughtful topics. It’s an invaluable educational experience for attendees.” 

Iterations of the 2018 Partnering for Excellence series were held in April, August, and October. The two-day courses featured Dr. Workman, Heartland Dental CEO and President Patrick Bauer, among other dentistry industry executives. Courses were heavily focused on clinical innovations and experiences as presented by well-respected dentists, including Drs. George Bruder, Robert Mongrain, David Wong, Michael Badger, Brian Harris, Nick Conte, Larry Lieberman, and Mark Iacobelli.

In addition to leadership and communication topics, courses focused on educating attending dentists in a variety of today’s most relevant clinical areas, such as digital scanning, dental implants, Invisalign®, laser dentistry, endodontics, advanced oral surgery and more.

 

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD with two dental offices in Effingham, IL. Today, it is the nation’s largest dental support organization with 11,000 employees providing non-clinical administrative support services to 1,300 supported dentists in more than 875 supported dental offices in 37 states. Its non-clinical administrative services include staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology.

Heartland Dental is majority owned by KKR investments, a leading global investment firm that manages private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and more. Heartland Dental remains headquartered in Effingham and offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training.

For more information, visit www.Heartland.com. Follow Heartland Dental on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

 

 

