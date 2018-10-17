17/10/2018 18:04:46

Huawei and STEALTHbits Jointly Launch NAS File Security Audit Solution to Protect Sensitive Data of Enterprises and Organizations

HAWTHORNE, N.J. and SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei and STEALTHbits Technologies today jointly launched the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) File Security Audit Solution. The file activity-monitoring solution from STEALTHbits helps protect sensitive data and credentials of enterprises and organizations from being stolen and attacked.

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Third-Party Plug-in Interface (TPPI) debuted as one type of storage Application Programming Interface (API) that supports applications like STEALTHbits. Together, TPPI and STEALTHbits integrate third-party file security auditing and other NAS file-system functions.

TPPI is a notification framework in Huawei’s storage development. It provides an important event-notification communication mechanism when files are accessed from a Server Message Block/Network File System (SMB/NFS) client. Using this enhanced notification framework, third-party developers can integrate their software with Huawei storage functions.

STEALTHbits also announced at HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 that it will build partnerships with Huawei to integrate data monitoring and control into its industry-leading NAS File Security Audit Solution through storage APIs. Companies using Huawei OceanStor storage for mission-critical business and key data support can gain deeper visibility into access, use, and modification of records.

Terabytes of unstructured data stored on NAS devices are vulnerable targets for attackers to exploit. Security audits of these files and audits of business-critical data are key to protecting sensitive enterprise information, particularly within security departments.

With more than a decade of experience helping the world’s largest organizations protect their unstructured data, STEALTHbits works with Huawei and Huawei storage customers to evaluate how data is used, accessed, and modified based on reports. The NAS security audit function supported by Huawei OceanStor can simplify storage operations for enterprises and organizations, while meeting compliance requirements and ensuring better threat prevention.

“The proliferation of data and the increase in data breaches are causing organizations to adopt file analysis capabilities to better manage and secure their information,” said Steve Cochran, CEO of STEALTHbits Technologies. “This phase of integration gives Huawei customers the insight they need to determine who has access to that data on their devices and what they’re doing with that access. The next phase will deliver unsupervised machine learning to Huawei customers, allowing them to leverage leading technology advancements for automating the discovery of malicious or suspicious behavior including ransomware attacks.”

HUAWEI CONNECT is the largest ICT-focused event Huawei conducts each year. HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 themed as Activate Intelligence is being held from October 10 to 12 at the SWEECC and Expo Center, Shanghai. This year’s conference is designed to help all businesses and organizations cross the threshold to stake their claim in the intelligent world. Huawei will be joined by the best minds in the industry — including global ICT leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners — to chart the way forward and explore new opportunities. To learn more about the event, visit HUAWEI CONNECT 2018.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains — telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services — we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions, and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees. To learn more, please visit www.huawei.com. or follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.twitter.com/Huawei

https://www.facebook.com/Huawei

https://www.google.com/+Huawei

https://www.youtube.com/Huawei

About STEALTHbits

STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, STEALTHbits reduces security risk, fulfills compliance requirements, and decreases operations expense.

For more information, please visit STEALTHbits online at www.stealthbits.com or follow the company on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/stealthbits-technologies

https://twitter.com/#!/stealthbits

https://www.facebook.com/stealthbits

https://plus.google.com/+Stealthbits

https://www.youtube.com/stealthbits

MEDIA CONTACT for STEALTHbits Technologies:

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

Office: +1 714-832-8716

Mobile: +1 949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

STEALTHbitsLogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
26
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glance Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
2
IMRALDI™, Biogen’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Referencing Humira®, Is Launched in the European Union
3
Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Edge Legal Marketing Chosen Among Top Advertising Agencies in New Jersey Law Journal Best of 2018 Survey

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:09
The CMO Club Announces Winners in 10 Distinguished Categories for The 2018 CMO Awards
18:06
Christian Cutter Selected as Executive Vice President of Academics for ResponsiveEd
18:05
Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Updates Shareholders
18:05
Retail Business Services Commits to Removing Artificial Ingredients from All Private Brand Products for Consumers by 2025
18:04
Huawei and STEALTHbits Jointly Launch NAS File Security Audit Solution to Protect Sensitive Data of Enterprises and Organizations
18:03
Enable Me Announces Vintage MOTOmed Viva 2 Video Contest in celebration of National Physical Therapy Month; The Most Creative Video About the Classic Viva 2 Wins A New MOTOmed Muvi
18:02
MediXall.com Announces Appointment of Ambassador Ned L. Siegel to its Board of Directors
18:00
Twilio Announces : Empowering Millions of Developers to Build Secure Payment Experiences into Communications Channels
18:00
Twilio Announces Autopilot, Enabling Millions of Developers to Build Omnichannel Bot Experiences That Don't Suck

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 18:31:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-17 19:31:52 - 2018-10-17 18:31:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY