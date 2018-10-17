17/10/2018 16:18:58

I-MED Pharma Partners with Quidel to Introduce I-LID ’N LASH®, I-RELIEF® and SMTube® to the U.S Market

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-MED Pharma Inc., a Canadian company specializing in dry eye diagnosis and management, is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Quidel Corporation, a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, for I-MED Pharma’s I-LID ’N LASH® product line, the I-RELIEF® HOT & COLD THERAPY EYE MASK with THERMABEADSTM and the SMTube®.

Daniel Hofmann, President of I-MED Pharma stated, “This is the start to a very promising partnership with a company that shares our drive and commitment to improving the ocular health of patients globally.  We are confident that this alliance will lead to many further collaborations in the future.”

Quidel provides InflammaDry® and AdenoPlus® Eye Health diagnostic assays, which are rapid, lateral-flow based, point-of-care (POC) products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. InflammaDry is Quidel’s diagnostic test that detects elevated levels of MMP-9, a key inflammatory marker for a condition known as “Dry Eye Syndrome”. AdenoPlus is a test on market today that differentiates between a viral and bacterial infection of acute conjunctivitis (pink eye). Both products utilize innovative patented technology, are CE marked, FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived, and complement Quidel's existing rapid diagnostic testing solutions.

"We are pleased to partner with I-MED Pharma in providing ocular patients and health care providers with test-and-treat solutions at the point of care," said Rick Graham, Senior Director, Business Development of Quidel Corporation. “We look forward to growing the Eye Health business in the future through further I-MED Pharma product introductions, as well as added diagnostic testing opportunities."

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma Inc. is a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, servicing Canadian ophthalmologists, optometrists and the global eye care community. Established almost thirty years ago, I-MED Pharma creates and distributes innovative medical, surgical and veterinary eye care products worldwide. It continually researches, develops and sources the most effective and advanced solutions to eye disorders like cataracts, corneal degeneration, dry eye, glaucoma and meibomian gland dysfunction.

I-MED Pharma is proud to have been at the forefront of managing Dry Eye Syndrome as a serious disease and invests heavily into education and developing effective dry eye products. I-MED Pharma’s ocular surface disease product range includes diagnostic tools, dry eye drops, ocular hygiene, nutrition and therapeutic accessories.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. For more information about Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

For more information, please email media@imedpharma.com or visit imedpharma.com.

