Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 7, 2018

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 prior to market open on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed online through the investor relations section of our website, insight.com, at: https://investor.insight.com/

About Insight  

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow.  Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F

Contact:

Rosalind Berkley

Investor relations

Tel. (480) 333-3420

Email:  rberkley@insight.com

  

INSIGHT LOGO HI RES.jpg

