Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Presentation of Clinical Efficacy Data for Inspire Therapy for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea at Annual ENT Surgeon Conference

Data Includes Treatment Effect of Inspire Therapy in Medicare-aged Population Compared with Younger Patients

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) ("Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), announced today that physicians presented updates from multiple clinical trials evaluating Inspire therapy for the treatment of OSA at the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head Neck Surgery (AAO-HNSF) Annual Meeting and OTO Experience 2018, which took place from October 7 - 10, 2018, in Atlanta, GA.

Dr. Sean Evans and Dr. Kirk Withrow from the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported on a study comparing the effect of Inspire therapy on Medicare-aged patients and younger patients in a cohort of 600 patients. The study included 365 patients younger than 65 years and 235 patients who were 65 years or older. The data demonstrated that both groups experienced a statistically significant reduction in their Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) following 12 months of Inspire therapy. The Medicare-aged population had a mean AHI of 7.6 events per hour, as compared to an AHI of 11.9 events per hour for the younger population. Both groups also experienced a statistically significant improvement in their quality of life. In addition, the average utilization of the Inspire therapy was 6.0 hours per night in the Medicare-aged population and 5.4 hours per night in the population of patients under 65 years of age. This is the first study that specifically addressed the safety and efficacy of Inspire therapy in a Medicare-aged population. The manuscript of this clinical evidence has been submitted to a leading medical journal for publication.

As previously announced, Inspire hosted an educational symposium on Monday, October 8, 2018, entitled Inspire Leadership Forum: ENT Best Practices for Optimal Patient Outcomes. The symposium, led by some of the country’s leading Inspire implant ENT surgeons, included presentations on a state-of-the art implant technique, post-implant patient management best practices, key considerations for incorporating Inspire therapy into an ENT practice, and experiences from private practice and academic settings. In addition, Dr. Maurits Boon from Thomas Jefferson University provided updated results from the ADHERE registry, which now includes 674 patients. In this study, the median reductions in AHI over 12 months was 34.0 to 7.9 events per hour. Further, meaningful utilization of the Inspire system of 5.9 hours per night was observed, and patients experienced a statistically significant improvement in quality of life measurements. Finally, results from the ADHERE registry questionnaire indicated that 94% of patients would choose Inspire therapy again.

Also, at the educational symposium, Drs. Christopher Larson from Kansas University Medical Center and Ron Hanson from the St. Cloud Ear, Nose and Throat in Minneapolis, MN, discussed how they have integrated Inspire therapy into their respective practices.

A copy of Inspire’s presentation materials used at this Leadership Forum are available on the Investor Relations page of Inspire’s website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com .

Finally, at this conference, Inspire conducted an implant training program, Inspire Implant Training: Accessing the Hypoglossal Nerve and Placing the Stimulation Lead, for ENT surgeons interested in bringing Inspire therapy to their hospital to treat sleep apnea patients. Eight surgeons with considerable Inspire implant experience led the sessions that introduced the therapy to 57 ENT surgeons.

Inspire therapy was also included in multiple physician presentations throughout the conference. These presentations highlighted multiple independent clinical investigations of Inspire therapy currently being conducted in the United States and Europe.

About AAO-HNSF

The AAO-HNS (“the Academy”) is the world's largest organization representing specialists who treat the ear, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. The Academy represents approximately 12,000 ENT surgeons who diagnose and treat disorders of those areas. The medical disorders treated by the Academy physicians are among the most common that afflict all Americans, young and old. They include chronic ear infection, sinusitis, snoring and sleep apnea, hearing loss, allergies and hay fever, swallowing disorders, nosebleeds, hoarseness, dizziness, and head and neck cancer. For more information, please visit www.entnet.org .

About Inspire Medical Systems Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com .

