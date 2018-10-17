Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Matthews International, AC Immune SA, Entercom Communications, Sunrun, Axcelis Technologies, and Advanced Disposal Services — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW), AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), Entercom Communications Corporation (NYSE:ETM), Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW), AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), Entercom Communications Corporation (NYSE:ETM), Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 15th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (MATW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Matthews International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Matthews International reported revenue of $411.62MM vs $389.63MM (up 5.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.77 vs $0.91 (down 15.38%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Matthews International reported revenue of $1,515.61MM vs $1,480.46MM (up 2.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.31 vs $2.04 (up 13.24%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.26 and is expected to report on November 15th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

AC IMMUNE SA (ACIU) REPORT OVERVIEW

AC Immune SA's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, AC Immune SA reported revenue of $2.06MM vs $0.76MM (up 169.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.19 vs -$0.22. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AC Immune SA reported revenue of $20.59MM vs $23.57MM (down 12.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.47 vs -$0.14. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 12th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.94 and is expected to report on March 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (ETM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Entercom Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Entercom Communications reported revenue of $372.12MM vs $124.97MM (up 197.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.15 (down 86.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Entercom Communications reported revenue of $592.88MM vs $464.77MM (up 27.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.51 vs $0.94 (up 379.79%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

-----------------------------------------

SUNRUN INC. (RUN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sunrun's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Sunrun reported revenue of $170.54MM vs $130.62MM (up 30.56%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.17 (down 58.82%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sunrun reported revenue of $529.70MM vs $453.90MM (up 16.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $0.90 (up 31.11%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.11 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ACLS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Axcelis Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Axcelis Technologies reported revenue of $119.33MM vs $102.79MM (up 16.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.46 vs $0.46 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Axcelis Technologies reported revenue of $410.56MM vs $266.98MM (up 53.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.11 vs $0.38 (up 981.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.85 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES INC. (ADSW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Advanced Disposal Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Advanced Disposal Services reported revenue of $398.10MM vs $383.10MM (up 3.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.11 vs -$0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Advanced Disposal Services reported revenue of $1,507.60MM vs $1,404.60MM (up 7.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.43 vs -$0.44. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 31st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.72 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

