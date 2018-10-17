Ipsos: Acquisition of Market Pulse International assets

Related content Ipsos: Acquisition of Market Pulse International assets Ipsos announces the successful completion of the acquis.. Ipsos announces the successful completion of the acquis..

Acquisition of Market Pulse International assets

Ipsos secures strategic agreement to expand its

Mystery Shopping services in Asia Pacific

Paris, 17 October 2018 - Didier Truchot, Ipsos Chairman & CEO, is pleased to announce today the successful completion of an agreement to acquire the mystery shopping staff, shoppers, and clients of Market Pulse International. The deal complements Ipsos' global strategy in driving deeper specialisation in the services its clients require to understand society, markets, and people and it fortifies Ipsos' position as the largest provider of mystery shopping services globally.

Market Pulse International has been in operation in Asia Pacific for over 20 years and has established a market-leading position in mystery shopping and retail auditing.

Ipsos' expanded Australian and New Zealand Mystery Shopping activities will be led by former Market Pulse International employee Shaun Hellyer as director, Mystery Shopping Australia and New Zealand. Hellyer has more than 16 years' experience in the research, publishing and company sales and was formerly International Account director for Market Pulse International.

Ipsos expanded Thailand Mystery Shopping operations will be led by former Market Pulse International manager, Witchaya Lekagul, who has been with the company since its expansion into southeast Asia in 2000.

Didier Truchot said, "The deal will significantly expand the Ipsos Mystery Shopping offer in Asia Pacific with new resource and expertise including blue-chip clients, trained shoppers and auditors, and expert teams across Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand. Importantly the deal includes a Thailand-based Mystery Shopping support center which will serve as a platform to support further growth in the region, providing experienced shopper networks in several markets."

Craig Bradley, Global Mystery Shopping Service Line Leader at Ipsos said: "The opportunity with Market Pulse International will underpin the growth of our mystery shopping business in 2019 and beyond and provide a breadth of new expertise, expanded footprint, and fieldwork capabilities in Asia Pacific. It is exciting news for Ipsos because we are taking on some very experienced researchers, new client relationships, and new markets."

This expansion is a key part of Ipsos relentless focus on answering its clients' core business questions and its ambition to lead the way in providing mystery shopping services globally. As part of this transaction, 30 people from Market Pulse International will join Ipsos in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand.

GAME CHANGERS

« Game Changers » is the Ipsos signature.

At Ipsos we are passionately curious about people, markets, brands and society.

We make our changing world easier and faster to navigate and inspire clients to make smarter decisions.

We deliver with security, simplicity, speed and substance.

We are Game Changers.

Ipsos is listed on Eurolist - NYSE-Euronext.

The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index

and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

Ipsos: Acquisition of Market Pulse International assets

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: IPSOS via Globenewswire